Fintech startup is latest to get approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to operate as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, announced that it has been selected to power Pakistan’s TAG, the nation’s first digital-native financial super app due to launch in Q1 of 2021.

The program aims to provide instant payments and transparent pricing to the nation’s unbanked adult population of approximately 100 million including features such as the ability to send and receive money instantly and without fees to anyone with a TAG account, ATM access, bill payment and mobile top-up as well as tools to monitor spending. The company’s plans include expansion to the Middle East and North Africa as well.

“We’re thankful for TAG’s selection of our platform and for the opportunity to play a role in helping bring digital financial services to so many people,” said i2c’s Aurangzaib Khan, general manager MEA region.

Talal Ahmad Gondal, CEO of TAG said, “i2c’s tech stack provides us a sound foundation for enabling the kind of innovative, safe and secure payments experiences we’re bringing to market.”

About TAG

TAG is a financial technology company and Pakistan’s first digital-native financial super app. Our pioneering digital experience combines everyday banking services, instant P2P and online payments mechanism — all within an easy-to-access mobile app. TAG has been awarded an in-principle approval for Electronic Money Institute License by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c’s proprietary “building block” technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

Heather Clifton

Chief Marketing Officer

media@i2cinc.com