These days, home is the place where you spend most of your time. It is the setting for many important milestones for you and your family. For a happier and healthier home life, taking care of it must be part of one’s top priorities. However, with the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it might be easy to neglect issues that come up and forget to make the necessary home repairs.

Has something been bothering you about your home? Are you itching to make some home improvements? We’ve listed 6 common household issues and, of course, a corresponding repair hack to help you upgrade your home. Turn your home back into a sanctuary by putting in the love and care it deserves with these repair hacks:

Issue 1: Stained carpets, sheets, and furniture covers

There is something about pristine sheets, clean carpets, and spotless upholstery that is so satisfying. However, there are many situations where spotless can go from stained in just a few seconds. Accidents from pets, naughty kids, or a lazy meal on the couch gone wrong can leave different kinds of fabric stains.

For a serious deep clean of carpets and upholstery, a combination of the following will help eliminate stubborn stains:

¾ cup hydrogen peroxide ¼ cup white vinegar 5 drops of essential oil 2 tbsp dish soap 2 tbsp fabric softener A gallon of hot water

For simpler stains like recent greasy food spills or pet accidents, a coating of baking soda will work to absorb most of the stain and freshen up your carpet or sheets. Leave the baking soda on the stain for a few hours, brush or wipe it off, then blot out the stain as you normally would. These solutions allow you to enjoy clean fabrics all throughout your home with easy access materials instead of specialized cleaning agents.

Issue 2: Cracked tile flooring

Photo by Natã Romualdo from Pexels

A home’s floors see a lot of action. While they are built to withstand heavy weight and lots of foot traffic, tiled floors are still prone to having cracks and scratches over time. A home may then seem old or unkempt as a result of these visible damages.

Many homeowners may just choose to overlook the problem because of the work you need to put in to fix it. However, tile repair may be easier than you think when you have a good ceramic tile repair kit or porcelain tile repair kit in handy. The MagicEzy Tile RepairEzy can work to restore both ceramic and porcelain tiles to good as new. It fills in cracks with a formula that ensures long time durability with just one application.

This tile repair kit can easily be ordered online. You can buy MagicEzy Tile RepairEzy here or visit the MagicEzy site to know more.

Issue 3: Wooden furniture and glass scratches

Photo by Tirachard Kumtanom from Pexels

Scratches are another pesky problem that is unavoidable in a home. When objects slide against each other scratches are easily formed. If you have a pet, scratches can be even more commonplace because of their sharp nails. More often than not these scratches are unnoticeable at first but the issue arises once the scratches build up.

For glass scratches, a go-to hack would be to apply white toothpaste on the damaged area and wipe it in circular motions to buff out the scratch. Wooden furniture scratches might be a little more complicated. One common DIY is to rub lemon juice and cooking oil firmly to make the scratch disappear. For deeper scratches, some choose to just fill them in with a walnut or a brown crayon. However, you need to be cautious about the color match before proceeding.

If you’re looking for a sure-fire way to solve scratches, you might also consider a glass scratch repair kit* or a hardwood scratch remover to lessen the risk that comes with home remedies.

Issue 4: Off-putting odors around the house

Smell is something important in any home. Our sense of smell can trigger emotions and memories. When smelling something you can associate with positively, you can uplift both your overall mood and your home’s overall ambience.

While diffusers and scented candles are great options, truly effective versions of the products might cost more than you’re willing to spend. A good hack would be to create your own DIY air freshener. All you need is water, salt, gelatin, and your favorite essential oil. We’ve compressed these simple steps to help you get started:

Heat up ½ cup of water with salt and mix until dissolved. Add in unflavored gelatin into the salted water and stir until dissolved. Take the water off the heat. Add in another ½ cup of water and 1-2 tablespoons of your desired essential oil scent. If you want to design your air freshener, mix in some food coloring or add in dried plants to your jar before pouring. Pour the mixture into a clear jar and let it set overnight.

The DIY gel air freshener is a good alternative if you’re not ready to splurge but still want something effective and long lasting.

Issue 5: Rusty metal furniture and fixings

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Have you ever looked at a rusted metal fixture and thought it was time to throw it out? Seeing rust scattered around a once smooth metal surface can definitely be unsightly but there might just be a DIY hack to save your rusty home objects from doom.

There are 2 top options when it comes to rust removal. The first option involves a common cleaning hack ingredient: vinegar. If the object is small, soak the entire thing in vinegar and let it rest for an hour or two. If the object is too large to soak, pour vinegar on it and then wrap it in vinegar-soaked cloth.

The second option might be a bit more expensive but will smell better and be gentler on your fixtures. All you have to do is rub the entire rusted surface with salt then pour pure lemon juice and leave it on until you see the rust falling away.

For both of these hacks, wrap it up by taking a gentle cleaning brush or old toothbrush to lightly scrub away the remaining rust.

Issue 6: Chipped Wall Tiles

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Tile is a sturdy and reliable material for your kitchen walls. It is also a great look for a feature or accent wall in virtually any space in your home. The small disadvantage to this is that cracks and chips are going to be noticeable especially if they are not taken care of quickly.

A ceramic tile chip repair kit might be your safest answer to this problem. It is a purpose built DIY tile repair kit so you are guaranteed repair success. It’s also a lot easier to do then replacing an entire tile.

The MagicEzy Tile RepairEzy Deep Chip Filler ensures that you don’t need to worry about keeping the aesthetic of your tiled walls when repairing. It has multiple color options and an adjustable finish to give your tiles a clean looking finish.

Like the other hacks, you can easily purchase a tile repair kit for your home. You can buy the MagicEzy Tile RepairEzy here or visit MagicEzy site to know more.

A bonus kitchen tip: if you have chips or gouges on your stone countertops there’s no need to spend a ton on installing a new one. The MagicEzy Stone RepairEzy & Deep Chip Filler can cure a damaged countertop. It restores not just the look but the durability of your kitchen counter with a repair procedure that can be done durably fast.

Upgrade your home, upgrade your life.

Giving your home an upgrade may be easier than you think. Sometimes, it is not the complex renovations but the simplest of repairs that can make the biggest difference when it comes to home improvement.

Upgrading your home can give additional value and functionality to your property. Beyond that though, it can decrease the risk of serious damage and improve the comfort level of every member in your home. With just a few steps and DIY products, you can get a real life upgrade. Purchase the DIY products and kits that will guarantee your home improvement success here.

*The MagicEzy Glasses Scratch RepairEzy is available exclusively in Australia.

