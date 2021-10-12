When it is almost time for Christmas and your family is thinking about where to get this year’s from, why not change things up? Instead of pulling out an artificial giant from the basement or cutting down one from the farm up the road, make this year that you and your loved ones decide to get creative instead.

If you are looking for an easy and fun way to add a unique twist to your holiday traditions, there are numerous ideas to try. What are you waiting for? Grab your family members and favorite Christmas sweaters and pick out one of these trees to set up together.





1. Rainbow Tree

If you want to try out a tree that is sure to catch anyone’s eye when they happen to catch sight of it, you cannot go wrong with a modern-looking rainbow tree with 100% rainbow-colored PVC needles. While this alternative Christmastime style can be great Christmas, of course, you can also use it for other colorful celebrations all year round!

2. Americana Patriotic Tree

For another tree that is all about celebration, look no further than an Americana patriotic style tree. With this alternative tree, you can express your love of the USA by decking out your tree decor in shimmering red, white and blue.

3. Cactus-Style Christmas Tree

If you live somewhere in the southwestern region of the US or you just want to try something different, one plant that can thrive pretty much anywhere is a cactus. Even better than that, it can make an awesome and unique Christmas tree. Just be careful when handling it! This is definitely the tree with the most potential for causing pain on this list.

4. Wrapping Paper Christmas Tree

Who said your tree had to be a tree or plant at all? In fact, who said it even had to be two-dimensional? If you have some extra wrapping paper lying around the house, try taping some up on the wall in the shape of a tree. If you can, use colors to match a tree, like green and brown. With that said, do not be afraid to spice things up. No one ever said you could not have a purple Christmas tree.

5. Pinecone Christmas Tree

For another interesting design, grab a collection basket and a glue gun. If you are lucky, you will have a pine tree in your backyard. If not, go somewhere that you can collect a lot of cones. Then, bring them home and start gluing them together into the shape of a tree. Ideally, the bigger your tree is, the better, but you can customize your tree however you want.

6. Book Christmas Tree

Calling all book lovers! If you have a large library of books (ideally of all different sizes), then another fantastic Christmas tree alternative is a book Christmas tree. This is exactly what it sounds like, but the presentation can vary depending on individual libraries and styles. To start, it can be helpful to place a sheet or tree skirt under the first layer of books to give it a nice display.

7. Succulent Christmas Tree

Finally, succulents can offer a unique Christmas tree idea, too. The only thing with these is that you will definitely want to choose the right varieties and time them appropriately. Other than that, there is a lot of potential. You can also change up the types of succulents you use to create striking looks.

At the end of the day, there is no reason why you and your family have to put up the same old boring style Christmas tree this year. Indeed, changing it up can be fun and interesting. To make things really amusing, you can try switching it every year!

