One of the most sensitive and fragile parts of the body is the eyes. Eyesight and vision are vital in carrying out daily tasks and responsibilities. Therefore, it is crucial to protect and take care of it. In addition, to perfectly care for the eyes, we must discern fact from fiction. In this article, we will debunk eight common eye myths and shed light on faux notions on contact lenses and television screens. It will aim to equip us with better judgment should eye problems arise.

The truth behind carrots and vision

Undoubtedly, carrots are rich sources of Vitamin A and play an essential role in good eyesight. However, the requirement to achieve an excellent vision through this nutrient is negligible. Therefore, the consumption of carrots and Vitamin A-rich food and sources in large quantities does not impact perfect vision.





Eye exams are for those with diagnosed eye problems

A 20/20 vision does not exempt you from regular eye check-ups and assessments. Furthermore, it is recommended to visit a licensed physician and have a general eye check-up at least twice a year. In vision problems and eye health, prevention is indeed better than a cure. Consistent eye checks result in nipping issues in the bud. It should not be limited to vision problems and eye discomforts.



Frequently crossing your eyes can permanently make it crossed

Our moms have propagated this myth since time immemorial to prevent us from crossing our eyes on purpose. It stemmed from dire warnings to playful children that crossing them will get them stuck permanently. Once and for all, you can cross them all you want, and they will return to their original position.

Watching too close to the screen may lead to eye problems

Watching TV or using the tablet at close range and too long will only cause eye fatigue. Hence, it will not contribute to vision impairment. To focus and concentrate better, we tend to watch TV and read books closely to minimize the field of vision.

Contact lenses solution is an effective treatment for eye problems

Eye inflammation, irritation, and eye flares are conditions brought about by dry eyes due to poor tear secretion. The best dry eye treatment for these conditions is a prescription eye steroid ophthalmic suspension that targets inflammation rather than a saline contact lens solution. You must consult discomforts and optic pain with a licensed physician. Self-treatment is not an option.

Eye exercises lead to vision improvement

Eye exercises and rest do not cure existing conditions. However, they can significantly help with focus and minimal convergence issues. Eye exercises can optimize or improve the current level of vision efficiently.

Eye problems are 100% hereditary

Genes play a significant role in disease tendencies. However, it is not 100%

because refractive errors and conditions like cataracts are affected by age.

Dim reading may lead to vision loss

There is no direct correlation between reading in the dark and vision impairment. However, it may lead to eye strain and fatigue.

Bottomline

Typically, our subscription to myths and fallacies can lead us into trouble that can harm and create paranoia with how we deal with our visual sensory organs. Hopefully, these debunked myths will give clarity on the proper way of caring for the eyes. Ultimately, the best course of action is regular eye assessment and consultation.

