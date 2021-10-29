When you lose a tooth for any reason and rehabilitating it back again should be your priority. Many people may not openly talk about it to their dentist; however, you must understand that dentists perform hundreds of dental implants each year, and it is a very efficient way of getting your tooth back.

The right Hilliard implant dentist can help you with implants and general consultancy, providing proper and effective treatment that will restore your damaged tooth and increase your oral hygiene.





However, a lack of information about dental implants can lead to having several misconceptions about the entire procedure, so here are some popular myths and facts that will help clear your doubts.

Myth: Dental implants are expensive.

When you choose dentures or bridges over dental implants, you do not consider that they have to be replaced every 15 years, and they have several maintenance costs like adhesives and fixatives. Dental implants are a one-time solution to your tooth and provide better satisfaction and are a one-time solution.

Fact. A large number of people choose dental implants.

Several people indeed choose dental implants. It is a popular and convenient treatment for your teeth. According to a recent study, around 500,000 people get implants every year in the United States.

Myth: You need perfect teeth for implants.

Artificial tooth roots made of titanium are known as dental implants. They are implanted into your roots. You do not need a perfect set of teeth for implants. However, it would help if you had a proper jawbone foundation for implant treatment.

Fact: They protect your mouth.

When you lose a tooth or multiple, the surrounding teeth can move and drift into the space of the missing tooth. Dental implants fit perfectly into the space keeping your smile in the best shape. They protect your teeth from shifting and help preserve the structure of your mouth.

Myth: Dental implants look unnatural.

It is essential that your artificial teeth blend well with your other teeth. More than that, it is crucial that you feel normal when you eat or talk. Dental implants do not slip or make any noise while eating like dentures because they are made from porcelain or ceramic material. They are designed to mimic your natural teeth’s color and appearance.

Fact: Stain resistant.

As dental implants are made from porcelain or ceramic material, it makes them naturally stain resistant. However, coloration issues may arise if you do not follow your oral health routine recommended by your doctor.

Choosing dental implant treatment is an important decision. It would be best if you took guidance from a trusted dentist to keep your dental health perfect.

