“Protect like the apple of your eye.” This expression is familiar to everyone, and everyone understands that the eyes are extremely important for a person. With the help of sight, a person receives most of the information about the reality around him. Loss of sight is a disaster.

To face its deterioration is a big nuisance.





Therefore, World Sight Day will be celebrated on October 14 to remind everyone of the need to take care of their eyes. In this article, we will also discuss the eight habits that can negatively affect eye health and cause visual impairment.

Which Habits Can Damage Your Eyesight?

When nothing hurts, and vision is sharp and perfect, few people want to be engaged in the prevention of possible eye diseases. But this approach cannot be called correct. Preventing eye diseases and visual impairment is much easier than correcting and treating later. If pathology appears, know that you cannot correct all problems and cannot eliminate all pathologies.

Therefore, no matter how boring and lazy it is, you need to take a closer look at your habits and eliminate the most harmful of them. Here is the list of the most harmful habits for the eyes.

Rubbing Your Eyes

Many are in the habit of rubbing their eyes vigorously with their hands; if a speck or eyelash got or if the eye itches suddenly. And at the same time, they almost never remember that their hands may not be very clean.

Hands are joyfully rubbed on them, and hundreds of thousands of harmful bacteria rush from their fingers onto the delicate surface of the eye. You can get a lot of trouble, of which the redness of the eye will be minimal. Keep in mind that it is also harmful to press on the eyeball. It is better to touch your eyes to a minimum.

Smoking Nicotine

No, the fight against smoking is not just a fashion. Nicotine addiction really ruins your health, including eye health. And the point is not only that the smoke irritates the mucous membrane but also that the nicotine intoxication causes a violation of blood circulation. Smoking has a negative effect on the optic nerve and eye muscles, so quit it as soon as possible.

However, giving up smoking can be really difficult for those addicted to it. A safer option for such people is to vape. For those who are going to use vape for the first time, purchase vape juice from a trusted manufacturer. Vampire Vape juice is safe and meets the TPD requirements of the UK, so get this juice today to get rid of smoking.

Using Bad And Expired Makeup

All cosmetics must be properly stored and not used beyond the expiration date. But eye makeup products especially have high requirements. It is unacceptable to use pencils, shadows, and mascara of dubious origin or expired ones. It is also strongly discouraged to use someone else’s cosmetics unless, of course, there is an emergency.

Not Washing Off Makeup Before Bed

Sleeping with mascara on the eyelashes is very harmful not only for the eyes but also for the eyelashes and for the skin. Before going to bed, be sure to wash off all cosmetics from the face and eyes. And then apply skincare products carefully for the beauty of the delicate skin of the eyelids.

Otherwise, particles of mascara, shadows, and eyeliners can get on the mucous membrane of the eye and cause irritation and inflammation. Well, it is hardly pleasant to wake up with red eyes, surrounded by gloomy circles of flowing mascara. Black circles around the eyes go only to pandas and raccoons, so wash off your face.

Not Remove Lenses At Night

Lenses are becoming more and more popular, and not only those that help to correct vision, but also for the sake of fun. But you can’t take contact lenses lightly. Firstly, they are not indifferent to the eyes; you must remove them for the eyes to rest.

Secondly, for wearing lenses safely, you also need to take care of them properly by using special means. Otherwise, bacteria will settle on them, which then enter the eye. Thirdly, though the lenses you put on are of high quality, but even the best lenses are still foreign objects to the eye, so be careful.

Neglecting Sunglasses

You should always protect your eyes from ultraviolet radiation. UV rays can damage the retina, increasing the risk of developing neoplasms and cause cataracts. When choosing glasses, it is worth remembering that the UV mark may mean absolutely nothing if you do not purchase the glasses from a store that can confirm the quality of the products sold with appropriate certificates and licenses.

Working At The Computer For A Long Time

You can get dryness and irritation of the eyes and decreased visual acuity by working at a computer without interruptions. Looking at the monitor for a long time, a person begins to blink much less often, as a result of which the surface of the eye dries up and becomes more vulnerable to infection.

When working at the computer for a long time, you must take breaks every hour. Get up, go to the window and look into the distance. Sit with your eyes closed so they can rest. But just don’t rub them with your hands!

Eating Poorly And Irregularly

An unbalanced diet has a bad effect on the whole body and on the state of the organs of vision, too. It is important to avoid junk food and include in your diet more vegetables and fruits, unsaturated fats, such as salmon, sesame oil, and other healthy foods. Improper nutrition can cause the development of myopia, especially in childhood and in adults, lead to the development of cataracts and retinal degeneration.

Take Away

You really need to take care of yourself and your eyes by giving up bad habits. So do not over-tire your eyes while working at the computer or communicating on social networks. Do not neglect glasses if your doctor prescribed them and follow the guidelines for lens wear and care. All these will prevent losing eyesight or vision.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

