DALLAS, TX — One of the hottest and most talented Latin singers today, Mexican-based, Chilean songwriter Mon Laferte is set to bring some sizzle to the House of Blues Dallas on Oct. 24.

Born Norma Monserrat Bustamante Laferte, the thirty-something native of Vina del Mar, Chile has made a name for herself in the Latin music scene thanks to a mesmerizing and enthralling mix of pop, rock, bolero, cumbia and salsa.





Thanks to selling 1.5 million digital copies of albums and singles such as “Tormento”, “Mi buen amor” and her 2017 Latin Grammy-winning song, “Amarrame”, Laferte is the most-listened to Chilean artist on Spotify.

A natural talent at the age of nine, Laferte began her musical career after winning a guitar in a singing contest. By the time she turned 13, Laferte was playing in local bars in Santiago and Valparaiso.

Multi-talented and able to play a variety of instruments such as the guitar, piano, harmonica and drums, Laferte has put her seemingly natural talents to use in winning three Latin Grammys for the forementioned “Amarrame” for Best Alternative Song “Norma” for Best Alternative Music Album and “Biutiful” for Best Rock Song in 2020.

On October 24th, Laferte will be bringing her multi-talented skills to the House of Blues Dallas as she is in the midst of a 31-city US tour, with Dallas being the last of a three-city Texas tour, as she is also set to perform Oct. 22nd in Houston at the Bayou Music Center and Oct. 23rd in San Antonio at The Aztec, where she will be performing songs from her new album, SEIS, out now via Universal Music Mexico.

A unique take on Mexican music that she created during the pandemic while living in the small town of Tepoztlan—where she has lived since 2007—the 14-track SEIS is already garnering buzz as arguably her best work yet.

With notable collaborations alongside Sinaloa-based brass ensemble, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho and arguably her duet with legendary Mexican singer Alejandro Fernandez on the track, “Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor”, SEIS is a powerful, expressive and well-done masterpiece.

With early reviews of SEIS from Billboard and BBC Music describing Laferte’s sound as “vulnerable and commanding” and “her most intimate and courageous yet; tackling complex topics such as misogyny, repression, and injustice, inspired by her lived experiences.”

If you are a fan of something bold, it would be worth your while in checking out one of the most talented and vocal new sounds in Latin music today in Laferte.

Follow her on IG at @monlaferte

