8 Simple Steps to Protect Your Home While You’re Away on Vacation

While you are enjoying long vacations, a part of your mind may worry about the security of your home hence we have listed here 8 simple steps that will help you keep your home secure while you are away;

Install a Home Monitoring System:

When you are away for a longer duration, installing a home monitoring system is essential as you can get a live feed remotely of your home on your phone so that you are aware of what is happening in real-time. You can also integrate it with an alarm system so that you can be intimated of any intrusion immediately.

Leave a Key with a Family or Friend:

Sometimes you may need to get something done inside your house hence leave a key with a trusted person, just in case there is some emergency in your home that needs to be fixed.

Stop Your Mail and Newspapers Temporarily:

When you are away, you would not want your mailbox to overflow. Similarly, your curb will be cluttered with newspapers if you do not hold it off till you are back, hence do not forget to temporarily stop these services.

Repair and Strengthen Your Garage Door:

One of the most vulnerable entry points of your house can be the garage door which most people ignore. Strengthening the doors and ignoring the garage door is utter foolishness as you will be inviting trouble. Hence, get it repaired and fixed by garage door repair virginia Beach va for additional safety.

Do Not Over Share Your Whereabouts on Social Media:

When you are away, it is important to keep that information discreet rather than spreading it hence do not share your location on social media until you are back and do not discuss your vacation with the help much.

Lock up All Valuables in Safe:

This is something that need not be explained. When you are away, your home is always prone to intrusion, even if you have a good security system installed hence make sure to store all valuables in a locker before you lock your home for a few days.

Install a Motion Sensor Light Outdoor:

If you can scare off intruders from your curb, then your home will be much more secure and this can be achieved by installing motion sensor activated curb lights so that if someone enters your yard, the lights turn on automatically scaring them off.

Maintain the Home Regularly:

Apart from security, you also need to maintain your home when you are away so that its value does not decrease hence arrange for people to take care of your gardens and cleanliness of the house. Also, appoint them to keep an eye on your house now and then.

The Bottom Line- Advertise Your Security System:

While you should refrain from sharing your location on social media, it is good to advertise that your home has been secured by monitoring and alarm systems as intruders fear to enter a premise that has the potential to get then caught.

As we know that prevention is better than remedy, hence follow the above-given advice, to keep your home safe and protected while you are away.

