Home>#INSCMagazine>Kobe Bryant And Four Others Killed In Helicopter Crash
#INSCMagazine Featured Front Page Los Angeles Lakers NBA Sports Spotlight

Kobe Bryant And Four Others Killed In Helicopter Crash

26 Jan 2020
970
Post Views: 122

The sports world is in absolute shock.

Reports are indicating that Kobe Bryant and four others  have died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Reactions came quickly on social media with many in disbelief and hoping that it wasn’t true.


Kobe played his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers after being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets and then being traded. He ranks fourth in all-time scoring list and his career averages were 25 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals. He also shot 44.7 percent from the field, 32.9 percent from three and 83.7 percent from the free throw line.

He was part of five championship teams, an All-Star 18 times, won two Finals Most Valuable Player Awards and one Most Valuable Player of the Year Award.

 

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kobe was 41.

 

 

 

 

Facebook Comments

Steven Resnick

Related Articles
NHL Sports Uncategorized

Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres live stream: Watch NHL online

Robert D. Cobb
Welcome back my Bruins and Sabres fans... Every day from now until the end of the season I will do
#INSCMagazine Featured Front Page News Opinion Opinion/Editorial Sports Spotlight

A Rebuttal to Pryad Murad’s Defense of Judge Aaron Persky

Steven Resnick
Earlier today I came across an opinion piece by Pryad Murad a public defender. She attempted to defend judge Aaron
#INSC #INSCMagazine Featured Front Page NBA San Antonio Spurs Sports Spotlight

2015 NBA Free Agency: Aldridge Signing With Spurs, Beginning Of New ‘Texas Three’

Robert D. Cobb
With multiple media outlets reporting that the top prize in free agency, LaMarcus Aldridge agreeing to a four-year, $80 million

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.