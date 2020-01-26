Home>#INSC>Reactions From The NBA As Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash
Reactions From The NBA As Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

26 Jan 2020
The sports world is in absolute shock. Reports are indicating that Kobe Bryant and eight others  have died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Reactions came quickly on social media with many in disbelief and hoping that it wasn’t true.

Kobe played his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers after being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets and then being traded. He ranks fourth in all-time scoring list and his career averages were 25 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals. He also shot 44.7 percent from the field, 32.9 percent from three and 83.7 percent from the free throw line.


He was part of five championship teams, an All-Star 18 times, won two Finals Most Valuable Player Awards and one Most Valuable Player of the Year Award.

 

 

Kobe was 41.

 

Steven Resnick

