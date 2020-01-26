Reactions From The NBA As Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

The sports world is in absolute shock. Reports are indicating that Kobe Bryant and eight others have died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Reactions came quickly on social media with many in disbelief and hoping that it wasn’t true.

Kobe played his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers after being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets and then being traded. He ranks fourth in all-time scoring list and his career averages were 25 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals. He also shot 44.7 percent from the field, 32.9 percent from three and 83.7 percent from the free throw line.

He was part of five championship teams, an All-Star 18 times, won two Finals Most Valuable Player Awards and one Most Valuable Player of the Year Award.

Tyson Chandler clearly heartbroken. Not sure how these players are able to focus on the game. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/QlO0ByjsEI — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 26, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

this can’t be trueee!!🙏🙏🙏 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

NO PLEASE🙏 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The @NBA lost a great player. But more importantly, the world lost a brilliant human being. Kobe Bryant dazzled us with his play on the court, but we were all looking forward to how he was going to help change the world in his post-basketball career. My heart hurts for his family — Adonal Foyle (@afoyle3131) January 26, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

To all of my friends, thank you. Each of you have shared part of yourself with me and made my life better. I have tried to do the same. If you were here I would hug you like I just hugged my family. It hurts that it takes a tragedy to remind us of our mortality.#hugyourfriends — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A statement from Michael Jordan regarding Kobe Bryant’s death. pic.twitter.com/8fNZcQQ3pF — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 26, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kobe was 41.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

