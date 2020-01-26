Home>#INSCMagazine>Reports: Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter Crash
26 Jan 2020
1240
According to TMZ.com and multiple media reports, NBA superstar and former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA

Bryant, 41, an 18-time NBA All Star, was highly regarded as one of the NBA’s iconic superstars as he helped lead the Lakers to five NBA titles in his storied 20-year career.


He is the only player in the history of the Laker to have both his jersey numbers–8 and 24–retired by the organization.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa and his three daughters, Natalia, Bianca and their newborn, Capri.

The helicopter was reportedly on its way to a travel basketball game, one other parent and child from that team were also killed in the crash.

(Editor’s Note: Story updated to include the death of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.)

