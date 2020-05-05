A Better Version of You: 3 Coping Strategies if you Suffer From Chronic Pain

Did you know that approximately 50 million Americans suffer from chronic pain? Sadly, this isn’t an exaggeration. If anything, that number is probably a lot higher since many people suffer in silence.

Either way, chronic pain, from back to knee pain, is one of the most difficult things one could ever physically, emotionally, and mentally endure. Each day, chronic pain sufferers are negatively impacted. Some are unable to stand for long periods of time. Others deal with such severe symptoms that they are unable to go to work.

Since chronic pain plays such a big role in people’s daily lives, it’s critical to learn how to properly control it. Below are three of our top tips for chronic pain management.

1. Learn the art of mindfulness.

Are you aware that stress can make chronic pain several times worse? It’s true. That being said, it will be important for chronic pain sufferers to eliminate day-to-day stress as much as humanly possible. The less stress you deal with, the better off your chronic pain will be. Then you can enjoy peace in two different ways!

One way to destress is to start partaking in mindfulness-based exercises. Mindfulness involves focusing on the present moment and accepting all thoughts, feelings, and sensations as they are. In the case of chronic pain, mindfulness can eliminate the excess stress that would otherwise increase pain. Likewise, it can teach you how to redirect your attention from the pain.

2. Work out regularly.

It seems counterintuitive to exercise when you’re dealing with chronic pain. Not to mention, it may be difficult to partake in, especially when movement triggers further pain. However, working out is vital if you want to reduce as much pain as possible. After all, working out causes endorphins to release, which in turn help to eliminate pain to an extent.

You can start by engaging in light exercises like doing yoga, going on walks, or stretching. If you struggle to exercise with your current condition, reaching out to a personal trainer or physical therapist might be necessary.

Give CBD products a go.

Products containing cannabidiol (CBD) have been shown to assist chronic pain and even reduce inflammation. From creams containing CBD that can be applied directly on the body to lab tested CBD capsules that can be taken orally, there are many ways one can take advantage of the power of cannabidiol.

And no worries: a majority of products like these do not contain THC or contain very, very small trace amounts of it. Therefore, using these products won’t make you high.

Conclusion

Chronic pain isn’t easy to deal with. It’s no wonder that many people turn to pain relievers and strong medications to ease this unsettling body sensation. On the bright side, there are many things you can do to help reduce the pain you feel and lessen your reaction to it. Engaging in mindfulness, working out regularly, and trying CBD are all successful methods to deter pain.

