A Guide to CoolSculpting Arms

CoolSculpting is a new trend in the aesthetics industry. Tested and admired for its impressive effects and safety, this miraculous treatment can help you get rid of stubborn fat cells in the body. Well, when it comes to hardest areas prone to fat, arms top the list. It is one of the most stubborn areas having fat resistive to diet and exercise. However, CoolSculpting arms may be the solution to your problem.

To further gain an insight into treatment and its implications, let’s read below:

What Is CoolSculpting?



CoolSculpting is a non-surgical procedure for fat reduction. In this treatment, freezing technology is used for eliminating fat cells. By using the controlled cooling fat cells are destroyed and further eliminated through the biological process of the lymphatic system. It is an FDA approved treatment meant for eliminating fat in the following body areas:

Abdomen

Chin

Inner and outer thighs

Arms

Flanks

The procedure is best for individuals who have ideal body weight and desire to remove stubborn pockets of fat. As per the clinical studies with CoolSculpting, around 25 per cent of fat can be eliminated from the treatment area.

How Does CoolSculpting Work on the Arms?



In CoolSculpting of arms, a specially designed device known as the applicator is used for removing the fat from arm area. This device is made such that it can roll over the unique contour of the upper arm. The size of the applicator plate used may vary as per the size of the area being treated.

During the process, applicators provide precise cooling and suction to the desired treatment area. The temperature used in the process for cooling is maintained between 39 – 41 degrees Fahrenheit. The fat area in arms is cooled until the fat cells get destroyed. However, the adjoining skin, muscles, and nerves remain unaffected in the process.

How Many Treatments Are Required?



Generally, most of the individuals require between 1-3 CoolSculpting treatment sessions for the most effective results. The number of treatments required may also depend on the person’s response to treatment and the extent of improvement he/she desires. However, many surgeons rely on the “wait and see” approach before proceeding for further treatments.

What makes you an Ideal Candidate for CoolSculpting Arms?

The CoolSculpting treatment yields the most effective results for individuals with the firm and toned skin.

The process is not recommended for adults who have:



* Extreme skin laxity in the upper arm.

* Allergy to cooling based treatments.

* High-fat deposits. Such patients are recommended to opt for liposuction or an arm lift.

Moreover, the CoolSculpting treatment isn’t recommended for pregnant women and for patients who aren’t able to stay close to their ideal weight.

What to Expect During Treatment?



Before starting treatment, your doctor ascertains the number of applicators required. For some patients, a single larger applicator would do the task, while for others, two small applicators would be required. After this, a gel pad is applied to the area and treated using the applicator. The treatment takes only 35 minutes to get completed. CoolSculpting can be carried out on both arms without any inconvenience. As per the recommendations by CoolSculpting experts, a massage after treatment could help you in improving results significantly. The final results of the process can be seen three months after the treatment.

Takeaway



CoolSculpting is an effective process for reducing arms fat within a short interval of time. The treatment has been beneficial to many and its effects are quite impressive. After undergoing CoolSculpting, one can easily achieve an improved contour and appearance of arms. So, if you desire to get rid of bulging arm fats, do consider opting for CoolSculpting.

