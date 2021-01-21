The process server must ensure the defendants or any person involved in a legal action receives the legal documents. According to the Melbourne process servers review, most people do not understand the role process servers play in facilitating court processes. They deliver various legal documents such as;

Claim statements

Matrimonial documents

Complaints or summons

Subpoenas.

Process serving is crucial as it ensures timely, efficient, and appropriate serving of legal documents. Failure to do so can lead to the dismissal of a case. Properly serving the defendant ensures that justice prevails. It also speeds up the case hearing to avoid delay in administering justice.

Here are a few things one needs to know about process servers;

Reasons why process servers are important

People prefer the police to serve legal documents to their intended recipients. That is not necessarily effective. Bypassing a professional process server risks your reputation and delays on service. Some of the main reasons you should seek professional process server service are;

Excellent customer service

Process servers aim to leave an impression on their clients. They go the extra mile to find dodging subjects who are evading the documents. They also understand the need for information from their clients. That is why they regularly update them on the process and will do that precisely. If one opts to use the police service, they may not get such updates since the police have no desire to offer excellent customer service or track the dodging culprits resisting to be served with the legal documents.

Speedy service

Professional process servers are faster in serving legal documents. Most legal documents are urgent, and delivering them to defendants late may delay court processes. In some cases, they may prevent justice on the plaintiff’s side. That is why one should prefer the process servers to law enforcers.

Knowledge of governing laws

One must fully understand the laws governing process serving, civil procedure rules, and possible violations. The process involves filling out the affidavit where they should do due diligence. The process servers are professionally trained, and with such training and experience, they can help in federal, state, and local cases. But police have restrictions in serving federal proceedings in most states.

Rate of success

Using a process server assures one of a higher success rate in serving the defendant. Most police officers do not make multiple attempts to trace their subjects. They also work during official working hours and may not make an effort to follow up the defendants to places of work to serve them. Again, process servers will go an extra mile to find the right address if they have the wrong address. The police officers do not have the time to research and get the address right. That is why there is a disparity in their success rate. The success rate of process servers is 92% compared to 74% of the police.

Being a professional process server tactics

Bearing the following tips in mind will make improved process server skills. They should gather all the relevant information before leaving the office. Vital information to research about first before starting their duty include;

The workplace, means of transport to work, and their physical appearance . It is good to check out the defendant’s social media pages to get more information.

Get the person’s name right and engage their neighbors. Doing so will ensure that you get the facts right regarding the defendant. Neighbors can offer important leads on where to find the defendant. They also may volunteer much more information that could be crucial to serving the defendant.

Delivery mode . By using props, you can get through to the recipient of the legal documents. But one should avoid impersonating delivery services or the police. A good delivery prop would be to pretend you are delivering flowers or pizza. That may encourage the defendant to open the door and receive the package. That creates an opportunity to serve them.

Learn from reputable companies . Through their training and professionalism, one can learn creativity, tips, and how to get the job done. You also master the skill through such companies. The exposure enables one to become better at the process of serving as a job.

Frequently asked questions

Here are some of the frequently asked questions by people seeking the service of a process server.

Does a process server require a license? Some states require certifications. But for guidance, one may check the rules of civil procedure in that particular state

Should I ask for proof of service? Professional process servers give their client an affidavit with details of the defendant, when, and the location they served the papers.

Can a process server file the suit in court? For an additional fee, they can file the papers.

The above information can help you understand the process serving procedure better. By identifying a reputable company, one can get professional help from a process server.

