Qatar boasts of having the best of everything. And Doha, its capital, offers plenty of attractions visitors should not miss, making it one of the most preferred destinations in the Middle East. The city is a mixture of both old and new, with awe-inspiring historical sites and impressive skyscrapers.

From desert and water adventures to shopping in Doha, there are diverse activities for everyone. And to ensure that your visit becomes memorable and exciting, here are six places you should include in your travel itinerary.

1. The Museum of Islamic Art

Commonly known as MIA, the Museum of Islamic Art presents a vast collection of manuscripts, glass ornaments, textiles, and artefacts that date back to the 7th century. These bits and pieces are from countries like Turkey, Iran, Spain, Central Asia, Egypt, India, and Iraq.

MIA is one of the world’s most completed museums of Islamic Art. It showcases the Islamic Art of three continents for more than 14,000 years. It also houses other facilities, such as a library with books in Arabic and English and a park. Moreover, it regularly holds workshops so visitors like you can learn more about the Islamic culture.

2. The National Museum of Qatar

This newly opened museum in Doha was declared by Time Magazine as among the best places to visit in 2019. Covering a distance of 1.5 km, this gallery tells the story of the country in three parts. It starts with “Beginnings,” then is followed by “Life in Qatar,” and ends with the “Modern History of Qatar.” You can learn about the country’s rich history – starting from being a desert to its transformation to modern times.

3. Katara Cultural Village

If you want to learn more about Qatar’s culture, art and architecture, visit the Katara Cultural Village also known as the “Valley of Cultures.” Opened in October 2010, this place hosted the Doha Tribeca Film Festival then and each year since. You can enjoy a show at the amphitheater or opera house, check out its well-equipped libraries, and learn more about culture from its heritage centers and art galleries.

Another attraction to visit in the Katara Cultural Village is the Katara Beach, where you can enjoy the sandy beach while still being in the city. It covers a distance of 1.5 km and offers both a tranquil visit and exciting water sports for the brave ones. Some of the famous water activities you should try are kneeboarding, water skiing, parasailing, windsurfing, and banana rides. Don’t worry about your children because you can leave them in a separate area where they can also enjoy plenty of kid-friendly games and sports.

4. Banana Island

Completed in 2015, the Banana Island is an artificial 800-square meter island located off the coast of Doha. This is a must-visit place if you are looking for a luxury resort. It has 141 rooms, a mini theatre for film screenings, a kids’ play area, and water sports facilities.

5. Doha Festival City

There are plenty of shopping malls in Doha, but if you want the world’s best entertainment, dining, and fashion existing in a single place, then you must visit Doha Festival City. There are also a lot of Doha offers you can take advantage of.

Doha Festival City is the paradise of fashion enthusiasts as it offers more than 400 local and international brands. These include Charlotte Tilbury, Dior Beauty Boutique, ACE, Harvey Nichols, and Kiehl’s. It also houses the only IKEA store in the country.

Doha Festival City is also considered the country’s ultimate dining destination, with more than 100 dining outlets for people to choose from. These include Jamie’s Italian, Texas Roadhouse, Nando’s, Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang’s, 800 Degrees, Café Coco, Aimee’s Café, plus other famous fast-food chains.

Furthermore, this mall is home to unique indoor and outdoor attractions. These include:

VOX Cinema – Located on the mall’s first floor, VOX Cinema is an 18-screen multiplex where you can watch Bollywood, Hollywood, and Arabic blockbuster movies in different movie experiences such as 4DX, KIDS, MAX, and THEATRE.

Angry Birds World – This is the first park of its kind in the world where it brings together the playful and fun spirit of the different Angry Birds characters. It features more than 20 unique attractions and rides.

Virtuocity – This is the first dedicated gaming hub in the region that fuses the real world and virtual world in a competitive environment. It is equipped with escape rooms, racing simulators, and a multipurpose eSports arena. It also has a retail store where you can get all your gaming needs – from limited edition items to the latest releases, to apparel, and more.

Outdoor Leisure Trail – This is designed with fitness and fun in mind, catering to both runners and cyclists. It has surfaces with built-in obstacles and gradients and different route features that you can use for free. The running track even has exercise stations so you can exercise as you enjoy the view of green spaces.

Snow Dunes – This is where you can experience snow in Qatar. It has nine exciting attractions, including the longest slide in the park, duo racer ride, merry-go-round with icy twist, snowy hillocks, a slide covered in snow, and the Magic Box that transforms any occasion into a remarkable celebration. You can enjoy these attractions for a limited or unlimited time, depending on the park package you buy.

6. Aspire Park

Located in the district of Baaya as part of the Aspire Zone, Aspire Park is the city’s biggest park. It is full of amenities like a 1.6 km jogging track, a café, the sole lake in Qatar, and playgrounds for your little ones. It is the best spot for rest and relaxation after a long day of strolling the city.

Another attraction of this park is the Torch Tower. The giant torch is transformed into a hotel that can be appreciated from anywhere in the city. Enjoy this brilliant work of art as you spend time together with your family in this park.

Without a doubt, Doha is a must-visit destination in the Middle East. So make sure to include these unique places n your itinerary for a remarkable, cultured travel experience.

AUTHOR BIO

Hisham Elzubeir is the Marketing Manager at Doha Festival City, the largest entertainment, fashion, dining and shopping destination in Qatar. The mall has more than 400 international and local brands, including some of the most anticipated names, many of which made their Qatar debut, such as Harvey Nichols, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Dior Beauty Boutique, ACE and IKEA. Hisham brings over 15 years of international expertise to the communications team at Doha Festival City.

