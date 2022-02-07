Schizophrenia is a psychotic disorder that comes with severe, mind-altering symptoms. The worst part of the story is that schizophrenia is becoming more and more common by the day. As per the World Health Organization, around 24 million people have schizophrenia worldwide.

Remember that it only includes diagnosed cases. I’m sure there will be at least a million undiagnosed cases even today. The WHO report further states some heart-wrenching facts. One of them is that people with schizophrenia are twice or thrice more likely to die earlier compared to healthy individuals.





Thus, it’s imperative to know all the tiny bitsy details of schizophrenia so that it could be diagnosed early and one can move towards the treatment. Alright. Let’s get this started:

Symptoms of Schizophrenia

Symptoms of schizophrenia manifest gradually as the disorder grows. Though they’re different for everyone, a few common symptoms of schizophrenia are as follows:

Auditory and visual hallucinations

Delusions and paranoia

Catatonic behavior and disorganized speech

Withdrawal from friends and family

An absence of the sense of self

Unpredictable, inhibited mood

Low energy and muscle tension

Trouble concentrating and lack of motivation

Treatment of Schizophrenia

Treatment of schizophrenia isn’t as simple as for other disorders. It requires lifelong treatment that includes medicines, therapy, and lifestyle rehabilitation. The combination of the three can help a person live a relatively better life. Here are your options:

First and second-generation antipsychotic medicines to manage psychotic symptoms like hallucinations and delusions.

Mood stabilizers and antidepressants to treat mood symptoms of schizophrenia that include social withdrawal, persistent sadness, and anxiety.

Herbs and plants, like passionflower and CBD extracts , are natural alternatives to antidepressants. They can naturally alleviate stress and anxiety.

Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is recommended after the psychotic symptoms are settled. It helps alter the thought process.

Social skills training to provide people with schizophrenia a relatively normal life in which they can work, socialize, and look for themselves.

Regular exercise and meditation are also a must. Such relaxing techniques can naturally elevate mood and boost energy, which is a need for schizophrenics.

Risk Factors of Schizophrenia

Typically, there’s no single cause or event that leads you towards the development of schizophrenia. On the other hand, certain factors can contribute to it, making you more prone to having the disorder. They include:

A history of drug abuse in early or late adulthood

Autoimmune system abnormalities

A father who is older in age

Lack of oxygen during birth

Low birth weight or premature labor

A first-degree relative with a psychotic illness

The Final Word…

Lastly, I want you to know that schizophrenia is the most severe mental health disorder, and neglecting its symptoms can be very dangerous. As you know, it takes your sense of self away, you remain disconnected from the world until treatment begins. Thus, if you ever come across any such symptoms, consult your psychiatrist right away. I wish you all the best, my friends. Have a wonderful day ahead!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

