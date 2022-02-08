PHOTO: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND, OH – Thanks to their blockbuster trade for Indiana Pacers shooting guard Caris LeVert, the Cleveland Cavaliers, have put both the East and the whole league that they are going to be a problem.

Cleveland, three years removed from losing to the Golden State Warriors in five games in 2018, have forged their own brand identity post-Lebron in being led by newly-named All Star point guard Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and NBA Rookie of The Year front-runner, Evan Mobley.





At 33-21, the Cavs are fourth in the Eastern Conference, and with their addition of the 6’6 210-pound Columbus, OH native in LeVert, and the Cavs go from a feel-good story to a fearsome force that no one in the East wants a part of.

While Levert could be the missing piece for a potential second NBA title for the Cavs, Cleveland’s low-key addition of Rajon Rondo, with fellow NBA champion Kevin Love coming off the bench, and quality reserves such as Issac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and Dean Wade only make the upstart Cavs a load to handle.

With Levert in, what does this mean for Collin Sexton? Who is due a contract extension, and with rumors that he may leave via trade, do the Cavs sign LeVert—who is due an extension this summer—or let Sexton walk?

For now, Cleveland has officially gone from being in the shadow of Lebron to the bright lights of being a legitimate contender with a bright future for years to come.

