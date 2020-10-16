A New Era for iPhone with 5G, UScellular to Offer iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12, with Orders Starting on October 16

All-new Redesigned iPad Air Available on October 23

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UScellular will offer the new iPhone 12 lineup, including iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini, introducing a powerful 5G experience. With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 models feature an unparalleled new camera systems, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, the biggest jump in durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone. Customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 beginning on October 16, with availability on October 23. Customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini beginning on November 6, with availability on November 13. The new iPad Air also will be available in UScellular stores and online starting October 23. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit uscellular.com.

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide1 — with models in the US supporting millimeter wave, the higher frequency version of 5G. The redesigned 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. Available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and sporting an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance2, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, iPhone 12 Pro provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision3, and more. A reimagined pro camera system features an expansive Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom, and a new Wide camera to capture professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments. With the all-new Apple ProRAW4, photographers gain more creative control in photos and the new LiDAR Scanner brings more realistic AR experiences to iPhone 12 Pro, and delivers improved autofocus in low light and Night mode portraits. iPhone 12 Pro, along with all iPhone 12 models, introduce MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.5

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with support for 5G introduces a beautiful new design packed with powerful new capabilities, and now supports an advanced 5G experience. Available in five beautiful aluminum finishes — blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED)6 — iPhone 12 features an expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance, MagSafe, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass ever made. The same A14 Bionic chip in iPhone 12 Pro comes to iPhone 12 which, coupled with an advanced camera system, introduces meaningful new computational photography features, the highest quality video in a smartphone, and more, while delivering great battery life. iPhone 12 features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and brings a powerful new dual-camera system with the Ultra Wide camera and a new Wide camera for even more amazing low-light photos and videos, and Night mode on all cameras.

The new iPad Air, now available in five gorgeous finishes, features an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and next generation Touch ID. iPad Air debuts A14 Bionic — the most advanced chip Apple has ever made — for a massive boost in performance so customers can edit 4K videos, create gorgeous works of art or play immersive games with ease. The new iPad Air also features wider stereo sound in landscape mode and a new 12MP rear camera for higher resolution photos and video capture. And with faster Wi-Fi and LTE performance7, support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation)8, along with iPadOS 14, this is by far the most powerful and capable iPad Air ever made.

For a limited time*, UScellular will offer new customers who switch their service iPhone 12 for free. Current UScellular customers who buy iPhone 12 will get it for $200 off. Details are available online at www.uscellular.com.

The company recently announced it will activate 5G on its 600 MHz spectrum in select areas in 11 states throughout the second half of 2020. The states include California, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia. The new states join parts of Iowa and Wisconsin that launched 5G service to customers earlier this year.

A 5G coverage map is available at https://www.uscellular.com/coverage-map. For more information about UScellular’s 5G network, please go to uscellular.com/5G.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.uscellular.com. For more details on iPhone 12 models, please visit www.apple.com.

1 Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier and visit apple.com/iphone/cellular. 2 iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are splash-, water-, and dust-resistant, and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions and have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes); splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance may decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty. 3 4K Dolby Vision playback requires Apple TV 4K or an AirPlay-enabled TV. 4 Apple ProRAW will be available in a future iOS 14 update for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. 5 MagSafe accessories including chargers, cases, and wallets are sold separately. 6 A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. From now until December 31, 2020, those proceeds will go to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 response. 7 Accessories sold separately. 8 When compared to the previous generation device.

* New customers: Promotional pricing requires Smartphone postpaid plan, new line, port-in, credit approval, new iPhone purchase and comes via monthly bill credit on a 30-mo. RIC. Taxes, fees and additional restrictions apply. Current Customers: Promotional pricing requires Smartphone postpaid plan, credit approval, new iPhone purchase and comes via monthly bill credit on a 30-mo. RIC. Taxes, fees and additional restrictions apply. 5G not available in all areas. See uscellular.com for details.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. It is ranked #1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study – Volume 2. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

