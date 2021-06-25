Jose A. Pineiro/Miami Dolphins

Davie, FL (June 25, 2021) – The Miami Dolphins and Air Pros USA, a leading residential and commercial air conditioning services company and the official Air Conditioning partner for the NFL team, came together with the City of Lauderhill Police Department to provide Karen Salmon-Evans of Lauderhill with a brand-new air conditioning unit and installation, free of charge.

Karen Salmon-Evans was nominated by the City of Lauderhill Police Department and has been living without a working A/C unit for some time. “I cannot thank enough the officers at the Lauderhill Police Department, the Miami Dolphins, and Air Pros USA; I am truly blessed to have all these good people around me,” said Karen.





“As a South Florida company, everyone at Air Pros USA feels a great sense of pride to be able to help local residents and give back to our community through our on-going partnership with the Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ program,” said Anthony Perera, founder of Air Pros USA. “Air Pros is in the business of keeping our customers cool, especially during these muggy summer months in Florida, so we understand how important it is to feel cool and comfortable in your own home.”

The Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ program worked with the City of Lauderhill Police Department on nominations from residents and selected Karen Salmon-Evans based on need as the recipient. On Friday, June 25, Air Pros USA installed a new air conditioning unit for Karen and assisted with all permit requirements.

“We are delighted to partner with Air Pros USA for this second round of donations as we continue to work towards engaging and supporting members of our South Florida community,” said RaShauna Hamilton, Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations & Youth Programs. “With the help of our Football UNITES™ community partners like the City of Miami Gardens, the City of Lauderhill Police Department and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County, we were able to identify deserving individuals and provide them with A/C units to hopefully make their homes a little more comfortable.”

“We met Karen last month during another community outreach project and we were heartbroken to hear about the difficulties she was facing and how much work she had to do to stay cool and safe inside her home. When we learned from the Football UNITES™ team about the donation, we instantly knew we had to nominate her,” said Chief Constance Stanley from the City of Lauderhill Police Department.

Air Pros USA is continuously finding ways to give back to the community, including Veterans and military service members, to thank them for their service. For more information or details on franchise opportunities visit www.airprosusa.com.

About Air Pros USA:

Air Pros USA was founded in South Florida in 2017 on the premise of integrity, reliability, and putting our customers first. The company has quickly expanded to many metro areas within Florida, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington, with more franchise partners expected to be introduced soon. Air Pros USA currently employs over 250 experienced professionals with 10 Service locations. For more information or details on franchise opportunities visit www.airprosusa.com.

About the Miami Dolphins:

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games in Miami Gardens at Hard Rock Stadium and have worked tirelessly to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community. The organization hosts the largest fundraiser in the NFL with the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, raising more than $45 million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, has impacted more than 60,000 youth high school players, coaches and teams through the Junior Dolphins program and has worked with more than 100 South Florida organizations though Football UNITES™ presented by Baptist Health programming. For more information, visit dolphins.com.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

