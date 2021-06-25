LOS ANGELES, CA – His team down 0-2 to the NBA’s hottest team in the Phoenix Suns and it’s newest breakout star in Devin Booker, Paul George dropped in 27 points in a Los Angeles Clippers 106-93 win to make the series, 2-1

George, whom many have proclaimed to be once a rival of Lebron James, and someone who could challenge him as a equal, due to their many memorable playoff battles back East when he was with the Indiana Pacers, has had an up-and-down playoff career for the Pacers and in Oklahoma City, that is contrary to his self-given moniker of, “Playoff P”.





In a postseason career that has been anything to write home about, George may have played his best game in looking like the all-world borderline elite player in stepping up in place of Kawhi Leonard in grabbing 15 rebounds and eight assists.

Despite shooting 9-of-26 from the field, it was how George looked and played in the Clippers finally earning the franchise’s first-ever conference final win.

Now the No.1 option for the Clippers going forward, L.A. will need steady contributions from Ivica Zubac (15 points), Reggie Jackson (23 points) along with Terance Mann, Marcus Morris, Patrick Beverley and Luke Kennard, if they hope to advance to the Clippers first ever NBA Finals.

For now, this Clippers team is all about Playoff P.

And as George goes, so do the Clippers.

