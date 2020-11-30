Round-up of all the top AirPods Pro deals for Cyber Monday 2020, including the top discounts on Apple’s noise cancelling earbuds
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a list of all the best AirPods Pro in-ear headphones deals for Cyber Monday 2020, together with discounts on Apple’s true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best AirPods Deals:
- Save up to 31% on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro at Amazon – check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Generation) with Wireless Charging Case
- Save on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro at Verizon.com – including a wide selection of wireless charging cases and other accessories
- Save up to $50 on the best-selling Apple AirPods at Amazon – including deals on AirPods with wireless charging cases and regular AirPods cases
- Save on Apple AirPods (2nd gen) at Verizon.com – check live prices on the AirPods 2 and a wide selection of charging cases and accessories
- Save up to $50 on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro at BHPhotoVideo.com – check the latest deals on the top-rated wireless earphones and compatible accessories
- Save up to 31% on wireless charging cases for Apple AirPods at Amazon – including a variety of different features such as waterproofing and compatibility with different AirPods generations
- Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon – check live prices on the latest AirPods Pro noise-cancelling earbuds
- Shop the latest Apple AirPods Pro at Verizon.com – check live prices on the top-rated wireless earphones plus other compatible accessories
- Save up to $50 on Apple AirPods Pro at BHPhotoVideo.com – check the hottest deals on the best-selling wireless earphones and compatible charging cases
