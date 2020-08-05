All You Need to Know About Lab-Created Diamonds

Your engagement ring is known as one of the essential purchases you make in your life. It is not only an investment, but there are several factors you need to consider. What shape or cut of diamond do you want? How many carats will fit into the budget, and what setting suits your style the most?

One question that we have settled on is choosing between a lab-grown and earth-grown diamond. It is crucial to keep in mind that lab-grown diamonds are ethically sourced, but they are also better for the budget.

To answer all your diamond questions, there is a great need to know regarding the man-made diamonds. They not only create diamonds that are eco-friendly and ethically sourced but also competitively priced. It is fascinating to know that Lab created diamonds Sydney offers the best rings that are completely customization to your style. You can also get the best rings for everyday use. Let’s make the process of choosing the best engagement and wedding ring.

What are lab-grown diamonds?

Firstly, keep in consideration that Lab-grown diamonds are chemically, physically, and optically identical to a mined diamond. These diamonds are ten on the Mohs hardness scale, and the only difference is their origin. However, if you compared a lab-grown diamond to the natural diamond in the earth, you will see no visual difference.

Visually, both diamonds are equal even to a professional; they would be indistinguishable. In order to make a difference among lab-grown diamonds from a mined diamond, there is great need to be tested using a highly specialized machine. It is also said that the lab-created diamond diamonds are certified by a large lab, and there will have a laser inscription on the girdle of the stone.

What about the prices between a lab-grown diamond and a mined diamond?

It is fascinating to know that lab-created diamonds tend to be at least 20-30 percent less rather than mined diamonds along with the same specifications. You are going to save 40- 50 percent that is not uncommon, especially when purchasing larger size stones.

How are lab-grown diamonds grown?

Keep in consideration that there are a few methods used in order to create lab-grown diamonds. Lab-grown diamonds start with a tiny lab diamond called a seed. The seeds are placed in a chamber or a large mechanical press. After that, depending on the technology used, the combination of heat, pressure, and a carbon source are used to make the crystals grow, layer by layer.

Lab-created diamonds are formed through two processes that are known as HPHT or High-Pressure High Temperature, and CVD or Chemical Vapor Deposition.

In the HPHT process, the diamonds start as a small diamond seed that is placed into carbon. The diamonds seem exposed to extreme temperatures and high pressure as the conditions are similar to the beneath the earth’s surface.

In CVD, the diamond starts as a thin slice of the diamond seed placed in a highly heated chamber. These chambers are also filled with carbon-rich gases. With the help of recent technology, the carbon bonds with the diamond seed, and it crystallizes. Furthermore, it is essential to consider that Lab-grown diamonds can be grown in 6-12 weeks.

What are the benefits of choosing a lab-grown diamond?

Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds. They are physically, chemically, and optically identical to mined diamonds, and they are offered at great savings. They are ethically sourced, eco-friendly, and stunning! There are absolutely no negatives associated with purchasing a lab-grown diamond. It truly is a purchase that you can feel good about — no buyer’s remorse here!

Choosing a lab-grown diamond over a mined diamond

It is essential to know that purchasing a lab-grown diamond over a mined diamond does not compromise anything. In fact, with Lab created diamonds Sydney, you get a beautiful, ethically sourced stone for a fraction. Moreover, the lab-grown diamonds are gradedusing the same standards that are also used for mined diamonds.

