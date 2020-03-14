ALOHA CLUSTER PAYS REVIEW

Aloha Cluster Pays is an Hawaiian-themed powered by Net Entertainment. This 6 reels and 5 rows video slot presents Tiki, the grinning Maui in his tropical island paradise. This cartoon-like game has no fixed pay lines. In order to win, you need to match 9 or more symbols. As you match more symbols, the cluster gets bigger which leads to bigger wins.

The “Aloha” theme means affection, peace, and compassion. On launching the game, you are greeted by a vibrant colour scheme, and an array of bongos, beaches, wildflowers, pineapples, coconuts, palm trees and Maui faces, not also forgetting Tiki’s brothers and sisters. What makes this game addictive is the fact that Tiki is a charming and interactive character.

Aloha Cluster Pays has a jaunty kind of music that keeps you entertained all through. It features the original Cluster Pays™ mechanic, Substitution symbols, Sticky Win Re-spins, and Free Spins along with a low paying Symbol Drop functionality.

Not only do you find Tiki fun and energetic, but his Hawaiian environment is also as interactive and lively as he is. For each spin round you hit or bonus acquired, there is an eruption from a distant volcano. Another event you would notice is the board engulfed in flames – even Tiki’s sunglasses are set and ready.

Aloha Cluster Pays Game Play

To get the best gaming experience, it is best you know how it is being played. In this section, we will put you through the basics.

First off, you need to set your coin value. The maximum value that can be set is £2:00. There are 1 to 10 coins that are available per line to select from. Choose the number of coins you want to play per spin. You can view your coin value at the bottom of the screen and the total amount of coins at the lower right-hand corner.

With Aloha Cluster Pays, you can auto bet and modify your coin value. There is no minimum starting bet. It is possible to win up to 100,000 coins per spin which provides you with the option to level up. Having gotten acquainted with the rules, set your stake and click the central button which is located at the bottom of the page.

Aloha Cluster Pays Bonus

There are various bonuses you can claim while playing this game. They range from wildcards to free spins. Let us take a look at some of them below:

Wild Card

Aloha Cluster Pays feature a wildcard which is a crate that has a painting of a question mark. It is a substitution symbol that provides you with the option to build clusters using more matching symbols, thereby increasing your wallet in the process.

Symbol Drop Feature

With this feature, when you can match 9 or more low-paying symbols, they will be removed thereby allowing you to land on a symbol with higher value when next you spin.

Sticky Win Re-Spins

This feature offers you an amazing bonus in which a winning spin with a total number of 9 or more symbols sticks and is being kept till your next spin, inasmuch as you keep growing your cluster size.

Another bonus you can take advantage of is “Free Spins”. If you would like to know more about Aloha Cluster Pays, please visit this link: Bucky Bingo now offers Aloha Cluster Pays.

