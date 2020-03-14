Glamour Girl! Fallen Angel! Why Model/Actress Katya Bakat Is Truly Heaven-Sent!

Bikinis. Swimsuit. Lingerie. Welcome to Glamour Girl!, INSCMagazine’s new bi-weekly feature that will appear every Monday and Friday.

GG! will feature some of today’s hottest bikini, swimsuit, Instagram and fitness models, bloggers, influencers and actresses today in the realm of lifestyle, modeling and entertainment, with a touch of style, class, quality in-depth writing and eye-catching images.

Hollywood is always looking for the next big thing, the hottest “It” face, hottest action hero or heroine. This is the way it’s been since movies have begun. In the case of strong female leads and superstars, it’s been a bit more elusive.

While we’ve had the likes of Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman), Michelle Pfeiffer (Batman Returns, Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Pam Grier (Fox Brown), today we have faces such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, WW84), Scarlett Johanesson (Avengers, Ghost In The Shell, Black Widow), Kate Beckinsdale (Underworld), Gweneth Paltrow (Iron Man, Avengers), Jennifer Garner (ALIAS) and Taraji P. Henson (Empire).

However, there is always that one next face or unsuspecting star that catches our eyes and imagination. Someone who just has that “look” that inspire, a raw and magnetizing sex appeal that can make one come hither. Could that next Hollywood “It” girl be Russian-born, Los Angeles-based model and actress, Katya Bakat?

Who Is She?

Name: Katya Bakat

Height: 5’11

Birthplace: St. Petersburg, Russia

Notable Media and Brands: Angel Has Fallen, Honeymoon, Empire Queen, African Mystique, Magic 7, Pacco Rabbana, Armani, Lanvin, L’Oréal, Bulgari Jewelry, Tony Ward Couture, Fernando Alberto Atelier, Lee+Lani Swimwear, and Forever Faded Denim.

Social Media Links: Instagram: @katyabakat | IMDB: Katya Bakat

At 5’11 with legs for days, and a toned athletic figure and looks that can either be mistaken for being fresh off of the hottest model runway or your neighborhood gym, the St Petersburg native is fresh off of wrapping a role in the mega budget action feature film, Angel Has Fallen, starring Gerald Butler, Morgan Freeman, and Nick Nolte.

Thanks to her role playing a doctor in the film, she is one the path to becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces.

Thanks to a starring role in Honeymoon in Paradise—which is currently in post-production–a film about a group of reality contestants looking for love and fame at a luxurious resort set in Saint Lucia, you will be seeing a lot more of the tall and simply gorgeous Russian stunner.

When she isn’t filming for lead roles movies such as fantasy film Empire Queen, African Mystique, which is about a couple captured by Somali pirates off the coast of Africa. Or on the small screen, in the upcoming series Magic 7—where she has a lead role–for the pilot show, Shadow Wolves, She is leading an active lifestyle practicing yoga, boxing, and martial arts daily.

While her first language is Russian, she speaks English, Ukrainian, and French. And clearly, she is loving her time in America and on the West Coast, as evidenced by her stunning pictures on her personal Instagram of her athletic body, sun-kissed abs, piercing blue eyes and flowing blond hair.

Originally from St. Petersburg, Russia, Katya now calls Los Angeles her home. From an early age, Katya has been interested in athletic activities such as rhythmic gymnastics, karate, horseback riding, skiing, and classical dancing. When she isn’t working, Katya enjoys reading, watching movies, and traveling.

With humble beginnings as a model, she was signed by IMG Models at the age of 14. Ms. Bakat has since worked on campaigns for Pacco Rabbana, Armani, Lanvin, L’Oréal, Bulgari Jewelry, Tony Ward Couture, Fernando Alberto Atelier, Lee+Lani Swimwear, and Forever Faded Denim. While working as a model, Katya earned a bachelor’s degree in economics.

It was after her establishing herself as a model that Katya began to find herself gravitating towards acting. She tried her hand at recording a song, which lead her to investigate a burgeoning interest in performance. Katya would go on to pursue studies at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute, where she pursued her passion for acting further.

Modeling, acting and singing. Katya has the looks and talent to be the hottest and sexiest Russian triple-threat since Anna Kournikova. If you don’t her now, get used to hearing and seeing a lot of Katya in 2020 and beyond.

Follow Katya on Instagram and look for her latest film projects on IMDB.

Special thanks to Ms. Katya Bakat and Shandrew PR for their time and assistance during this Glamour Girl! Q and A feature Email us at inscglamourgirl@theinscribermag.com if you feel that you have the look of being our next GG! girl.

Social Media Links: Facebook | @TheInscriberDigitialMagazine and @inscmagazineglamourgirl | Twitter:@TheInscriberMag|Instagram:@theinscribermag

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

