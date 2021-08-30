What are two-way radios?

Two-way radios are the radios that will transmit and receive radio waves. It is operated in both ways. A two-way radio is also called a transceiver, which does both receiving and transmitting part of the communication. One can find these sets with reputed brands such as Motorola two way radios. It has many features within them like safety, efficiency and many more.





A two-way radio can operate in half-duplex or full-duplex. In half-duplex, it allows the radio to transmit and receive, but this is not done simultaneously. Whereas the full-duplex allows the radio to transmit and receive at the same time. There are many benefits when you use a two-way radio. One can also find different types of two-way radios in the market. Two-way radios are also available in different sizes. These two-way radios can be kept in pockets and be easily carried.

A two-way radio user requires an FCC license. It is an essential legal requirement in today’s world. One might have to pay a certain amount to receive the FCC license.

What are the benefits of using two-way radio communication?

A two-way radio can save one’s time. One can find beneficial features in using Motorola two way radios and the likes. A few of the benefits of using two-way radio communication are:

When using a mobile phone, the cell towers and landlines may fail during the rainy season or any other disaster. A two-way radio will work even in these tough situations to connect to the other person. It also has the advantage of staying connected with all the workers at the same time.

Two-way radios are meant to be lightweight and can be used for a longer time. These two-way radios are also durable and less easy to crack. They have long battery life and can operate for 12-26 hours. One can use it for an entire day and keep connected.

The cost of the two-way radio is very less, even less than the cost of a cell phone. There is no need to pay monthly fees, and it does not charge for calling minutes. In addition, all the workers can share audio at the same time.

The radio wave obtained by the two-way radio is clear. It has features that minimise the noises of wind. It can also bear the temperatures and extreme weather conditions. It also allows for resistance against vibrations.

It is an easy way of communication. It has a simple feature of touch-button communication. There are few models which ease the process of copying the radio waves.

What are the key features of two-way radios?

There are various features of a two-way radio when compared to a regular cell phone. A few of the key features that will help one purchase a two-way radio are:

Emergency alert: If an operator is in an emergency or requests help, just a push button will call for assistance. Emergency alerts have a panic button dedicated for such situations.

Lone worker: This allows the operator to check on at regular intervals of time. If one does not show up at a particular time, it triggers an alarm.

Text messaging: This feature is available in some of the models of two-way radios. This feature is helpful when one cannot convey the message via call or contains some address or references to be stored for future use.

Connection: The two-way radio will notify the user when there is a poor connection. Also, it notifies when the connection is in a stable position. The two-way radio can also monitor the connection status.

Audio recording: One can store or record the audio of other users, or one can even record their voice message. Once one records their voice message, this message can be sent to multiple users simultaneously.

