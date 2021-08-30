A firefighter responds to fires, accidents, and other incidents posing a risk to human life or property. However, a firefighter’s prime duty is to put out fires. Firefighters get dressed in safety equipment when they receive notification of a fire and climb aboard or drive one of the different fire engines. Several trucks carry water or pump it, others extend ladders to reach the top of buildings, and others transport victims of fires to nearby hospitals.

For a complete understanding of how to become a firefighter, please read the article thoroughly.





What does a firefighter do?

Firefighters are responsible for extinguishing fires, rescuing and caring for the sick and injured, preventing future fires, and investigating fire sources, especially when they suspect arson.

Each firefighter in the field is assigned a specific task after reaching the scene and working under the command of a superior firefighter. Fire hydrant attendants, for instance, connect pipelines to high-pressure water supplies and provide a steady supply of water towards the source while a pump technician monitors the flow.

Operators who operate vertical ladders are called tillers. Rescue workers are accountable for going into burning buildings to save potential victims. The firefighters must be able to explain the scene clearly to the policemen and paramedics.

Firefighter duties

In a natural disaster such as a tornado, tsunami, or earthquake, they also serve as rescue personnel. Firefighters treat survivors of these disasters, and missing persons are searched for by search and rescue teams.

Besides preventing fires, firefighting involves educating the public. Licensed fire inspectors inspect local businesses and ensure fire escapes, alarms, sprinkler systems are functioning correctly. Almost all firefighters qualify for training as investigators, which enable them to find arson evidence and determine the source of fires.

Additional responsibilities

In addition to fighting fires, a firefighter also maintains fire apparatus and participates in regular drills. Physical fitness is also essential to remain at peak performance while performing their duties.

Often, firefighters end up in dangerous situations in which they may be injured or killed. There’s no way they can tell what’s on fire, what the layout of the building is like, who’s inside the building, whether the roof will collapse, if their equipment is going to fail, if they will run out of air when they are needed most. While there is a long list of unknowns, they believe in saving lives regardless.

It is also often overlooked that firefighting employs all five senses such as sound, touch, smell, sight, and taste. When a firefighter has so much adrenaline pumping through him, the pace of time slows down, and their sense of surroundings slowly becomes more acute.

How to become a firefighter?

To become a firefighter, you must meet the following requirements:

Being able to show respect towards colleagues, the community, and everyone else

Having good communication skills

Exceptional leadership abilities

Adaptability to new situations

A well-developed sense of interpersonal harmony and the ability to contribute effectively to a small, close-knit team

Medically fit to pass a test

Demonstrate the capability of learning new skills and resolving problems

Get hands-on experience

Capable of handling physical demands

A willingness to continue learning and developing professionally

Ensure assigned tasks are completed with self-discipline and sound judgment

Ability to handle pressure

Working at heights and in confined spaces is a must

