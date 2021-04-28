A lot of players are starting to become annoyed with lack of old characters and rarest villagers in Animal Crossing New Horizons. It seems that the request for many missing characters is more stronger in Animal Crossing New Horizons now. On the one hand, the lifespan of New Horizons is almost a year now, players are expected to see more characters return at this point. On the other hand, the previous few updates haven’t done much in terms of bringing characters back. Next, we are going to show you some of the beloved missing characters that could return in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Cornimer

Cornimer is probably a fan favorite character from many people. Cornimer first appeared in Animal Crossing Wild World which as you can imagine was an incredibly popular game. Cornimer was an Acorn Festival event host and gives the player mushroom ACNH furniture items, walls, and floors in exchange for acorns. Something that not as many people will know is that konoma did actually make an appearance in Animal Crossing New Leaf, he would appear in the little puzzle game as one of the bosses that you could fight.

Brewster

Brewster is the most popular ACNH character that would come back in Animal Crossing New Horizons anytime soon. Brewster runs the coffee shop and serves a cup of coffee to the player for 200 ACNH Bells per day. Originally the museum coffee shop was in the basement, but he later had his own coffee shop at Animal Crossing New Leaf and you could put it anywhere in your area. Brewster is such a favorite character that you might be friends with him. The more you spoke to Brewster, the more you would be acquainted with him, the more he would offer you coffee.

Digby

The really cool fact about Digby is that he is the brother of Isabelle. He does get referenced in Animal Crossing New Horizons, and he works for the happy home academy which is still something in New Horizons. He would give you a tour of all the different homes, he also featured heavily in happy home designer animal crossings first major spin-off game. Digby could make a return in the future of Animal Crossing New Horizons, and host events in Animal Crossing. Most importantly, it would be nice to see Digby have a reunion with his sister Isabelle.

Don Resetti

Don Resetti is a character who technically exists in the game. He kind of appears as one of the helicopter pilots, he’ll be one of the people you can talk to on occasion in the game. Don Resetti works for the Reset Intervention Bureau, and sometimes would appear in for his brother Mr. Resetti, in order to help encourage players not to reset their game without saving. He has chance of make a full appearance in the Animal Crossing New Horizons, especially since he is in the helicopter with his brother.

