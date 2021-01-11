Art has been present amidst humankind since time immemorial. As civilization progresses, people’s lifestyle, economic endeavours and thought process changes. The history of art reflects how the old ways fade away and new processes come to take over. This is because art is the consequence of how one perceives the world around them. It is the creative language to convey the impact on consciousness. The field of modern art, therefore, exhibits an amalgamation of style that has been a result of globalisation and other factors.

How Global Trends in Art Change

Technological Advances

There are several ways in which new-age digital technology has affected the world of art. Firstly, it has provided new tools and new techniques for creative exploration, such as 3D Printing, Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). teamLab, a brilliant group of artists from Tokyo, has established a Virtual Art museum in Japan. Secondly, digital paintings have helped revive the careers of artists, like that of David Hockney. Also, digital artworks are able to generate greater revenue.

Global Exposure

With greater globalisation, artists from previously overlooked countries have acquired greater exposure and critical acclaim. For example, the world art market has welcomed the plethora of art collectors and wonderful works from Asia. The Dansaekhwa is a Korean art movement centred around monochromatism. Renowned institutions like Centre Pompidou and Museum of Modern Art, New York, have added these artworks to their collection.

Social and Political Changes

Art museums, exhibitions and galleries today incorporate works by lesser-known and marginalised communities. Alongside ageless pieces by famous artists, they feature diverse representations in order to attain a universal appeal. Women artists, people of colour and artists from the LGBTQ community are finally receiving the recognition that has been long due. The MoMA and the Baltimore Museum of Art are important names who endeavoured to inclusivity. Many renowned art galleries address the issues of the environment and global warming. Sotheby’s raised awareness of the diminishing number of tigers in forests while contemporary artists propagated the concerning melting of Greenland ice at Tate Modern.

Players in the Art Market

Art collectors, galleries and even dealers often hold the influence to affect the prevailing trends in the world of art. The group Young British Artists and the abstract art movement called Zombie Formalism are two examples that have been popularised by art collectors and curators.

Where India stands in the Changing Landscape of Art

Source:www.indianartzone.com

Contemporary Indian artists have done a detailed study of their own culture of art, its history and forms of expression, and blended all of it with Western influences. Today most artists incorporate inter-disciplinary techniques in their creations. They like to experiment and come up with the unprecedented styles that inspire novel sensory experience in the audience.

Contemporary Indian artists also reflect in their works the socio-cultural, religious and political vicissitudes in their homeland. The dexterous installations of artist Sheela Gowda are inspired from elements from her native city of Bangalore. Raqs Media Collective of New Delhi dares to address the incompatibilities in the power system as well as urges the viewer to ask questions. Calcutta born artist Nikhil Chopra’s works delve into the historical consequences of colonialism and its legacy in India.

Indian paintings have always been respected across the world. Contemporary Indian art, however, has in the recent years spiked recognition on global platforms, like art fairs and museum exhibitions. Renowned as well as rising artists have successfully engaged a keen audience. Technology and efficient distribution of materials have also given momentum to artists in India.

Businesses of today collaborate with artists and art communities to build their own brand and attract consumers. This also gives significant platforms to local and underrated artists.

Recent Art Trends that Influence Purchase of Artworks

Gorgeous contemporary artworks can now be bought at lucrative offers, all thanks to easing in transportation and efficient distribution. There are many websites who sell paintings online and ship the purchase to distant places. When you select art for your home or office, you consider what you connect with and what fashion you would like to be at peace with. Few of the recent trends are explored here:

Types of Artworks Preferred

The world of interior designing is dominated by ambiguous expressions of abstract paintings. Nothing poses a balance in style as essentially as monochromatic abstract paintings do. They are also easier to incorporate because one does not need to spend time considering the existing palette of the decor.

Blurred lines and fading dimensions add a hypnotic appeal to abstract paintings. They pose as the ultimate focus of attention and oftentimes soothe the outlook.

Another interesting choice in abstract canvas painting is the style of graffiti that induces a gritty quality. The brushstrokes are ruthless and nonchalant and pose as a rebellious choice.

Artworks done in metallic tones achieve a glamorous quality which makes them an easy attraction. Art inspired from aspects of nature involve earthly colour palettes, structures made of wood and works emphasising natural shapes and forms. These are also significantly popular.

With the rise of technology as well as globalisation, the artisan is being celebrated in their own cultural land as well as on a global platform. There is a rise in emphasis on traditional modes of artistic expression, like woodworks and handmade ceramics.

Importance of Colours

Advocates of chromotherapy propose that the colours of artworks in a room influence the mind. The different shades of colours also produce different atmospheres, through balance and contrast. Green exhibits a feeling of warmth, refreshment and homeliness. The softer shades of blue provide tranquillity, whereas deeper navy tones send an aura of stability. Dramatic, deep pink is a source of energy in the room, and its lighter tones provide comfort and cosiness.

Concept of Large Scale Paintings

Instead of putting up numerous smaller photographs or paintings on the wall, one large-scale frame can uphold the ambience of the room. It is a neat method that delivers the style of modern, minimalist decor. Since this process is also cost-effective, one may surf online for fine contemporary paintings that are the right size for their wall.

Considerable blank wall space around a large frame initiates the eye to absorb the art in all its essence. This is a concept used in art museums and galleries in order to focus the viewer on the art.

Artworks in a room always make a statement. An abstract canvas painting with bold shades of gold and rich black provides a sense of depth. On the other hand, bright neon strokes enliven the energy of the room. This effect is much better achieved with one large-framed painting.

Conclusion

In order to be aware of the current trends in the global art situation, art students need proper guidance. The academic curriculum of Fine Arts in educational institutions has been structured around stronger and more efficient lines. Thus, young and budding artists acquire improved learning of artistic methods and expression. They are also able to cultivate their own forms of technique and philosophy of presentation.

