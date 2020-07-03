Battery-Powered Lawnmower: Advantages and Disadvantages

A battery-powered lawnmower is a great option for people who don’t have much time for maintenance and regular inspection. You can recharge a mower’s battery using an adapter just like smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets. A lawnmower works well on flat terrain or surface and has a battery backup from 60 to 90 minutes.

You don’t need fuel or gas to run these mowers. You can opt for its single-battery or dual battery models. It depends upon the size and area of your lawn will help you decide which variant you should try! When your lawnmower runs smoothly it means that your battery is fully charged. When the speed of your lawnmower comes down, it means you have to recharge your lawnmower battery again.

Advantages of Battery-Powered Lawnmower

Cordless Experience: These models work without any connecting cables. They cover more distance and offer easy operability. You can easily mow the grass on your lawn and freely move the device wherever you want to without worrying about cords or wires.

Simple and Light-weighted: Another great benefit of these mowers is their light-weighted structure and simplistic design. These mowers are far light-weighted than corded mowers. These lawnmowers are well-designed and have a one-switch push control button.

Customizable Setting: You can easily adjust your lawnmower speed to high, medium, or low. However, if your lawnmower is set to high then it will consume higher battery power. But eventually, it helps you mow thicker grass on your lawn without extra effort. Also, you can set the height of your lawnmower with its flexible settings.

Price-friendly and Affordable: When it comes to choosing the most affordable and price-friendly lawnmowers, then cordless models win. These are relatively cheaper when compared with gas powered models.

Environment-Friendly and Quick: With the ongoing chorus of ‘climate change’ going strong, buying an environment-friendly device not only helps in saving the environment – but it also implies that you are doing your bit for a larger cause. These devices emit no toxins or harmful chemicals that could adversely affect the environment. So, using battery-operated mowers is highly encouraged for being environment-friendly and fast.

Simple Maintenance: These mowers have fewer spare parts and equipment. So, you can easily keep your mower effective and efficient without spending too much time and effort on this. The cordless variants don’t require too much maintenance or servicing like repairs and replacement of its spare parts that you may encounter with its wired types. You won’t face issues like leakage, spills damaged wire on cordless lawnmowers.

Less Noise: You won’t even realize when you mow your lawn using cordless mowers. You won’t hear any sound when the mower is in charge or use. Cordless mowers are highly stylish, sturdily built and don’t create any noise pollution.

Storage Capacity: Once folded, they become compact and handy. You can even place it in your small garage after use. If your home or garage doesn’t have enough space, then battery-operated-lawnmower is the best option.

Disadvantages of Battery-Powered Lawnmower

Not Suitable for Big Lawns: As stated above, these mowers are the best option for small lawns. You can’t use battery-powered lawnmower on big lawns. The mowers come with a maximum battery backup up to 90 minutes, so you won’t be able to even complete a part of your big lawn using battery-operated mowers. If you won a significant piece of land, then always go for gas-operated lawnmowers.

Imperfect for All Grass Types: Cordless lawnmowers are not perfect for long grass types. The only gas-powered mower can easily clean up those areas. When you wish to use your mower on various types of grass, then you need a gas-operated lawnmower.

Not Apt for Hilly Lawn: Another disadvantage of battery-powered and cordless lawnmower is their inability to function at hilly areas or surface. You may face several difficulties while cleaning up your lawn surrounded by furniture, trees, and plants. Even if you use it somehow, then it still consumes a lot of energy and may completely drain your battery. Use gas-powered mowers for steep inclines instead.

Takeaways

If your ultimate requirement is to clean up thick grass and big lawns, then go for wired and gas-operated lawnmowers only. Cordless battery-powered mowers are highly advisable for daily use on small lawns. It’s handy and you can easily store it at any place inside your home, garage, or even at your balcony.

