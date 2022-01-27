New years mean new beginnings and new beauty trends all the way! Here are the top 8 beauty trends that we are sure will make it big this year!

Dark Lipliners

What goes around comes around especially 90’s beauty trends. While 2021 brought back many 90’s hair trends, 2022 will be bringing back the 90’s lip. This year, the lip liner goal is to use just the right amount of nude and brown hues to enhance your lips’ natural shape. The year just started, and we have already witnessed the increase in intense lip liners, with beauty bloggers giving tutorials on dark lip liners. The best part about the trend is defined, fine-looking lips that look sharp yet not overdone. Here’s an easy lip-care regime you might wanna indulge in!





Very Peri Hair Colour

The Pantone Color Institute has named ‘Very Peri’ the official color of 2022. The year’s color combines the fidelity and firmness of blue with the vitality and zest of red in a vibrant periwinkle blue shade with a vivifying violet-red undertone. With very peri being the color of the year, it is obvious that there will be a lot of ‘very peri’ hair trends. Very peri hair trend journey has already begun with many women walking out of the saloon with this new hair color. This year, people who want to experiment with their hair color need to go no farther than this lovely shade.

Soap Brows

Back in the 1920s, it was either thin browns or no brows. Millennials, however, are all in for thick eyebrows. As an alternative to eyebrow gel or pomade, soap brows create fluffier brows that have the effect of laminated brows brushed and slicked up. Soap brows are a brow trend that is here to stay and rise. Instagram posts of makeup influencers are filled with ‘soap brows’, and soon, even more people will incorporate the soap brows in their makeup routine.

Bixie Haircut

Another haircut of the ’90s is on the surge and has already been termed as the hair trend of 2022. When it comes to this hairstyle, the feathered ends are heavy, and chopped layers make the haircut stand out. There are some major face-framing ends to this hairstyle, which fall between the center of a conventional pixie and a typical bob. Like any other short hairstyle, a bixie cut requires a lot of courage. Thanks to inspiring celebrities like Florence Pugh, the chic haircut will be trending everywhere. From the girl next door to London Escorts, the bixie haircut is the next haircut for many!

Bold Blush

After lockdown and long staying home sessions, 2022 beauty trends have to be maximalist. The past two years have awakened the makeup artist in with many of us, but no matter how much we experiment, there is nothing like a dark blush. As the love for social media and selfies increases this year, so does the love for bold blush. After all, a bold blush highlights your cheekbones and beautifies every selfie you take. Be it for TikTok, a glamorous Instagram post or a party night out, bold blush always stands out and gives an incomparable radiant look.

Graphic Eyeliner

Makeup for Gen Z is all about creativity, fun, and playfulness. In contrast to the typical cat-eye, graphic eyeliner designs are striking and immensely attractive to today’s youth. For the look, you can experiment with a wide range of different shapes and colors and other types of eyeliner, including eyeshadow. Graphic eyeliner is a new style that inspires us to draw more than a simple winged liner. We have already seen the latest eyeliner trend in magazines and the eyes of celebrities and will soon be seeing them more often and on more people. The graphic eyeliner trend lets you play around with your style by emphasizing your eyes with bold colors and geometric designs.

Curtain Bangs

Lockdown was the best time to cut bangs because we all knew we would not be stepping out of the house anytime soon. We all know at least one person who experimented with bangs in recent years, and that’s how curtain bangs came back in fashion. Curtain bangs make you appear younger and hide your wrinkles. Curtain bangs are undoubtedly a terrific way to accentuate your features, enhance your eyes, and hide your forehead. It looks like they’ll be around for another year!

Barely There Foundation

It is not something out of the ordinary anymore when it comes to barely-there makeup as we’ve been practising the look for two years already. As a result of our time spent in our homes and what felt like a makeup-free eternity, we’ve come to appreciate the beauty of a bare face. Natural, luminous skin with less makeup is on its way back, and people are more willing than ever to flaunt their birthmarks scars and be imperfectly beautiful.

