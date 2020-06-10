Beauty: Why Do You Need A Primer?

When we makeup, we try hard to make it last longer. But in some countries, due to extreme weather, makeup usually doesn’t last long. For such countries and weather, primer is the best product to make your makeup last longer. Nobody can deny the importance of using primer, yet some people don’t use it and skip this step while doing makeup. They think that primer is of no use in makeup, and they don’t know the difference of makeup texture on the face with and without primer. This post is dedicated to all such people who think primer is not their cup of tea. We are sharing some views of makeup experts so that you can know about the ins and outs of the primer and how you should use it. Without any further ado, let’s get started!

Why you need a primer?

Before applying anything on the face, first, you should make a base with primer. It will keep your makeup from melting due to extreme weather conditions, and your makeup will last longer. Some branded primers also have some beauty-boosting compounds like essential oils and vitamins that help to nourish your skin and add a natural glow to your skin. Not only for the makeup base, but primer is also essential for your skin health. So, we recommend you not to skip this step while doing makeup and make a strong base of your makeup. You should consider that there is different primer for sensitive skin and other skin types, so you must consider your skin before buying a primer.

Best for no-makeup look:

Who does not like “no makeup” look? Of course, everyone does. If you want to add more glows to your natural skin, then you should apply primer on your face. It will improve the natural glow, and your skin will look more polished than it looks when you just wake up. Stop buying expensive glow enhancer products and start using primer; you will see a clear difference. Moreover, it is also a lighter replacement for a heavy foundation.

Types of primer:

There are many types of primer available in the market that you can opt for. Expert makeup artists use different primers for different areas of the face to provide the best coverage. It is a good thing to choose different primers for different areas of the face, for not all the areas need an equal amount of primer to cover. That’s why we suggest you try different primers. Let’s have a view of which primer is used for what purpose.

Face primer:

The face is the most prominent feature in your body, and when you meet someone, he/she focuses your face most of the time. Face primer helps you look beautiful by shrinking the pores and balancing the redness and hydration of the face. It makes the right base of the makeup due to which the makeup last longer.

Eye shadow primer:

Some of us faced the trouble when your Eye shadow gets stuck in your eye crease. It ruins the look of your makeup, and you lose your confidence in the gathering. To avoid such embarrassing situations, you should apply Eye shadow primer before applying eye-dust or eye-pigment.

