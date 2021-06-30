Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin, which means it does not accumulate in your body. Taking it daily won’t harm you. Non Water soluble vitamins can accumulate in your body if taken more than recommended. Therefore you should always take them on the advice of a healthcare provider. Vitamin C is an essential vitamin means your body can not produce it on its own. You need to take it from external sources. You can get an adequate amount of vitamin C through foods like:

citrus fruit, such as oranges and orange juice

peppers

strawberries

blackcurrants

broccoli

brussels sprouts

potatoes

If you have any nutritional deficiencies, you can visit a dietitian in Lahore.





Eating a diet having low amounts of vitamin C can cause its deficiency that can lead to a condition called scurvy. The signs and symptoms of scurvy are:

anemia, when the blood lacks enough red blood cells or hemoglobin

gingivitis, or red, soft, and tender gums that bleed easily

skin hemorrhages, or bleeding under the skin

bruise-like raised bumps at hair follicles, often on the shins, with central hairs that appear corkscrewed, or twisted, and break easily

eye dryness, irritation, and hemorrhaging in the whites of the eyes (conjunctiva) or optic nerve

reduced wound healing and immune health

light sensitivity

blurred vision

large areas of reddish-blue to black bruising, often on the legs and feet

tooth decay

tender, swollen joints

shortness of breath

chest pain

mood swings, often irritability and depression

gastrointestinal bleeding

headache

The daily recommended amount of vitamin C for men is 90 mg per day, and for women, it is 75 mg per day.

Vitamin C has many benefits to your body. Not only it rejuvenates your skin but, also boosts your immunity. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of vitamin C in your diet.

Antioxidant

Antioxidants are compounds that bind with free radicals in your body that causes damage to your body. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps boost your immunity. It protects your body from infections and inflammation. Consuming a diet rich in vitamin C or taking its supplement help boost immunity by up to 30% according to the researchers.

Lower blood pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a condition in which your blood pressure remains higher than normal that can even lead to heart diseases. According to researchers, vitamin C intake can help in lowering elevated blood pressure. But that does not mean that you stop taking your blood pressure medication on your own. You should always consult with your healthcare provider about it.

Prevents gout

Gout is a type of arthritis that affects your joints which occurs due to the build-up of uric acid crystals in your joints. Gout can be extremely painful and even cause degeneration of joints. However, vitamin C can help lower uric acid levels in your body, which in turn, lowers the chances of gout.

Prevents anemia

Anemia is a condition in which your body lacks healthy red blood cells. It can occur due to various reasons, but the most common one is iron deficiency anemia. Vitamin C can help increase the absorption of iron in your body, which in turn helps prevent anemia. It essentially helps in increasing the absorption of iron which is consumed through plant-based sources.

Immunity

Vitamin C serves as an immune booster. It acts by encouraging the production of lymphocytes and phagocytes that help prevent infections. Moreover, it also helps boost immunity by fighting against reactive oxygen species by acting as an antioxidant.

Vitamin C is also present in the skin that helps prevent infections of the skin by strengthing the skin barrier. According to some studies, it can also help in wound healing, hence preventing its infection.

Glowing skin

Vitamin C has wonderful effects on your skin. Not only it refreshes, but also imparts glow, retains elasticity, and protects it from the damage of free radicals.

Conclusion

Vitamins are essential for your body to function well. You should take all of them in an adequate quantity. Make sure you eat a diet rich in vitamin C as it has benefits for your body. If you want a personalized diet plan containing vitamin C, you can visit the dietician in Karachi.

