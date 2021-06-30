Yebo Casino Full Review

Introduction

Ever since it came into the limelight in 2014, Yebo has proven itself a reliable and reputable site. It has boosted the confidence of players in African gambling sites. The casino is licensed by the island state of Curacao. Despite being an African gambling site, Yebo has its interface properly structured and accessible in the English language. The casino was mainly created for South African gamblers and is one of the best on the African continent. It has a top-notch bonus system that other casinos cannot compete with. Easy access to customer support and quick payment of withdrawal makes the casino different from its counterpart. What of its bonus deals? Players will be treated to mouthwatering Yebo casino bonus deals.

Available Games

All games on Yebo are provided by just one provider, Realtime Gaming (RTG). This can be disappointing, though, but customers still enjoy the variety of slots, table poker, blackjack, baccarat, roulette, Kreps, Keno, and video poker that it has on offer.





Withdrawal and Deposit Method

Its deposits and withdrawals are very fast without unnecessary delay. Deposits and withdrawals can be made through Visa, MasterCard, Bank transfer, Bitcoin, Skrill, EcoPayz, Neteller, and EasyEFT. Bank transfers are attended to only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. So using bank transfers for withdrawal comes with a delay.

Customer Support

Yebo has customer support that is available 24 hours a day. They can be contacted through email, phone calls, and live chat. Choose any medium that is convenient for you, be sure they will be there to answer.

Yebo Bonuses

One of the things that make gamblers constantly visit a particular casino is the bonus on offer, and Yebo offers one of the best bonuses out there.

New players are treated to the casino’s welcome bonus. On making the first deposit, customers get a bonus of 150% up to 2,250 Rand. When the second deposit is made, customers get a bonus of 75% up to 3,750 Rand. The third deposit attracts a 50% bonus up to 6,000 Rand. All bonuses come with 50 free spins.

These bonuses come with wagering requirements. The bonus should not be left for too long so they won’t expire. These bonuses are available to players in jurisdictions like South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, and Namibia. They also have a VIP or loyalty program for constant customers. They get to gather points that can be converted into real money; 50 points gathered gives you 1 Rand. VIPs also get a certain percentage of cashback on lost bets, though they don’t refund money more than 5,000 Rand. Continue playing at the casino to get invited for the VIP offer.

H2: Conclusion

Yebo is a trustworthy site licensed in Curacao. So do not be afraid to wager at the casino. All information provided to the casino is safe and cannot get into the wrong hands. The casino can be accessed on all platforms, including desktop and mobile devices. So give the site a try today for an incredible gaming experience.

