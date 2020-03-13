Best new casinos in the UK where you can place sports bets and play table games

The number of new online casinos opening in the UK continues to grow. There is still a huge demand from players to go online and try their luck at everything from roulette to blackjack and make some sporting bets too.

When you are looking to join a new casino, there’s a fair amount of thought that has to be put into the decision. It’s not just a case of carrying out a quick web search, finding some new casinos and then simply joining them. When looking at new casinos UK players should do some research first and there are plenty of sites that offer reviews of new casinos to help point you in the right direction. Which are the best new casinos though?

Casoola

This is a new casino from Genesis Global who have a good reputation for their online products. Joining a site that has been produced by a respected company (especially regarding trustworthiness) is always a good idea. This is a site where they have ‘Reels of Steel’ and there’s a futuristic look to the site. There probably aren’t that many casinos that have robots dressed up as cowboys but this one does. There are over 1,000 games to play and a live casino.

There is a good welcome offer waiting for their new customers. There are bonuses on each of your first four deposits with up to £1,500 to be received and 200 bonus spins. Wagering requirements are required to be met before withdrawals can be made. Ensure you always read the terms and conditions of offers.

Cashusi

This new casino also has a theme, no robots this time but you do get sushi, the KaratI Cat and Godzilla. Those elements will put a smile on your face and they definitely don’t take themselves that seriously.

They do when it comes to producing an entertaining casino. You can trust them because they have a UK Gambling Commission licence. There are lots of games to be playing and it’s available on your mobile devices too which is always good to see. They have plenty of promotions too including a welcome offer that can see you receive up to £50 and 50 free spins. No wagering requirements which is an attractive proposition.

Playzee

Here’s another casino that has a bit of humour attached as well as great games to play. It has three licences and has information about responsible gaming, so they do care about their customers. The humour comes from the wacky scientist Zeegmund who makes regular appearances. There are plenty of slots with progressive jackpots so you can get some big wins here. You’ll find lots of games to play from top software producers. Plenty of promotions too with an excellent loyalty programme.

That’s just a taster of some of the new casinos you can be playing at. More are bound to be on the way soon in a growing industry.

