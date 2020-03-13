Sex: Could CBD improve orgasms for women?

In recent years, scientists and scholars have tapped into the healing properties of CBD, such as improved gut health, reduced inflammation, enhanced sleep, and calmed nerves. Apart from having these medicinal purposes, the latest revelation is that CBD might also help in improving orgasm levels for women.

Since CBD is a non-psychoactive ingredient, it may relieve inhibition during sex, enhance sensations, and reduce the pain that can occur during the process of penetration. Put in simple words, rather than utilizing other substances like alcohol in order to unwind, opt for CBD as it helps in providing a lot of similar effects without the fuzzy memories and severe hangovers. If you happen to incorporate vape, edible, or CBD-infused lube too, it can probably improve your post-sex sleep.

Researchers in recent years have started to look into the benefits women can get from CBD products to improve orgasm levels and their sex life. Cannabis interacts with the CBD receptors of the brain that are responsible for orgasm and sexual functions. Let’s shed light on some of the vital points explaining how CBD can improve orgasms for women.

Can improve desire

CBD can be utilized as an aphrodisiac in several ways, such as with vaping, smoking, lubricants, or even by eating CBD-infused chocolates. We all know that the well-known benefits of using CBD are tailored in the direction of helping pain and anxiety, but there are significant chances that it helps with a woman’s desire-levels and arousal. After CBD is applied topically, the THC and CBD work together to dilate the blood vessels, which in turn allows a more effortless flow of fresh oxygenated blood. In simple terms, CBD and THC behave as vasodilators. Generally, increased arousal and stimulation happens to be associated with fresh oxygenated blood.

May help in relieving pain

If sexual dysfunction or chronic discomfort are vital issues, CBD can assist in reducing pain, which hinders orgasms while having sex. CBD can be beneficial as a supplement treatment for pain since it’s considered anti-inflammatory. For instance, whole-plant, topical CBD balm may help a woman who’s experiencing stressful sexual intercourse because of vaginal irritation and dryness.

CBD can decrease anxiety

One key reason why women tend to use CBD is to improve mental health and reduce anxiety levels. Hemp-derived CBD products work in a directive manner with the body endocannabinoid system (ECS). This system happens to be an intricate network of receptors present in the body which is responsible for regulating the immune system, nervous system, and organs. When these receptors get activated by endocannabinoids of the body, it may lead to anti-anxiety effects. If you use CBD in the bedroom, it can aid the very feeling of serenity, delight, and relaxation, further translating into a much-enhanced sexual experience. You can get your dosage of CBD by using Indica strains.

Works in strengthening sexual sensations

The CBD receptors found in the ovaries, uterus, fallopian tubes, vulva, and vagina, play an essential role in the routine pains and pleasures that are associated with sexual intercourse. Such receptors are responsible for improving and enhancing orgasm levels and low libido. Furthermore, the utilization of CBD may also increase nerve sensation and blood flow, intensify orgasms, and enhance sexual pleasure. CBD is also beneficial for men who are experiencing erectile dysfunction issues. There is more to CBD, including its advantages in curbing nervousness and anxiety. You can read more at Herbonaut about these benefits.

CBD can enhance foreplay

CBD is used in sex primarily because of the ability to improve blood flow in the direction of the genitals and repair tissue damage. When combined with THC, cannabis’ psychoactive component may help in improving sex drives between women and men, both. It further relaxes the tissues found near the sex organs of a woman for them to have pain-free sexual intercourse.

Relaxing with CBD Body Oil

More often, women experience muscle tension which results in fatigue before any sexual activity. Since CBD oil is lightweight and fast-absorbing, it offers topical relief and boosts a woman with natural energy. In between the sheets, you can introduce CBD-infused oil to create a soothing sensation and reduce muscles from getting sore and stiff. It’s the essential oils’ therapeutic blend, which is combined with full-spectrum cannabinoids in order to leverage the natural power of the complete plant.

Before triggering the orgasm levels and any sexual intercourse, massage your partner’s arms and back with CBD oil for an enhanced and soothing experience.



The bottom line

Since women are familiar with common issues like low libido, inability to experience orgasm at times, painful sex, stressed and stringent muscles, the tips above can help in so many beneficial ways. Even with pharmaceutical advancements touching the sky, there’s quite a lot of ground yet to be covered where cannabinoids and women’s health intersect. Still, CBD’s impact is no less than a miracle.

