If you’re a football fan, chances are you’ve heard Amy Jack and her two big hits, “Big Boy Up” and “Vegas Style” that have been featured and played on ESPN and Fox Sports.

But do you know her? The woman behind the catchy tunes?

Her songs such as “For The Love of the Game” was prominently featured on the 2016 U.S. Olympic Committee’s ‘Road to Rio’ Tour, in addition to a feature for Kobe Bryant on FOX Sports and the ESPN Network during March Madness the same year.

A country music star who has worked with legends in the industry such as the late Merle Haggard and influenced by the likes of Willie Nelson, Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Cher.

An avid football fan and native of Oklahoma, Jack is a big fan of the Cleveland Browns and their star franchise quarterback, Baker Mayfield, there is no doubt that she will be cheering on her fellow Sooner alum as he faces the defending Super Bowl champions in Kansas City.

With the release of her debut album, “Introducing Amy Jack” I had the chance to chat with Amy about her album, her hit tracks “Big Boy Up!” and “Vegas Style”, working with Merle Haggard and our fave QB, Baker Mayfield.

BOOMER SOONER!

Hello Amy! Greetings from Cleveland home of INSCMagazine! How are you? Congrats on “Big Boy Up” and “Vegas Style” blowing up, how has the reception of both songs affected you?

It’s been very exciting hearing all the pleasant reactions. These songs are meant to be pure entertainment. All of us who create just wish for our songs to be heard by as many as possible. “Big Boy Up” is meant to make it fun to step up in life, even if you’re not a boy.

From what I’ve gathered, you’re a big sports fan. What are your favorite teams and players?

I’m a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield. He was named the number one Oklahoma player of all time, not just quarterback, but player. He’s a leader. We’re seeing how he has made the Browns believe in themselves, and also all the Browns all the hardworking Browns. He actually inspired one of my songs, “Shake and Bake.”

Describe your time and experience in working with Merle Haggard? What was that like and what did you learn?

Merle was the most lively person you could meet, and working with him I learned how fastidious he was. He was constantly learning, innovating, and taking pride in every detail of everything he touched. He was the most ambitious and driven human being I’ve ever met.

Describe your mission to uphold his legacy. How do you plan on remembering him and continuing on from what he started?

I plan on remembering him by trying to be just like him. To quote his autobiography, Sing Me Back Home, he said to all the dreamers and all the seekers. I hope to share my music with the world to honor his legacy, and I’ll continue sharing his music with the world as well.

Who were your musical and singing influences growing up?

To name a few, my greatest musical influences range from Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Glen Campbell, Elvis, Frank Sinatra, and Bing Crosby to Cher, Carly Simon, Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Olivia Newton John, and Barbra Streisand among many others.

What would you say is the one track that you’re most proud of and why?

A track I am most proud of is “My Favorite Memory” which Merle wrote. To cover this song after Merle made it a number one hit in the world was a challenge. I was hoping he would approve, and he did to which I was very grateful.

What would you say is your biggest achievement so far?

Having the change to work with Merle and have him produce my album was a true honor and definitely one of my most treasured achievements. Hearing my music on ESPN was another proud moment!

Any final thoughts and words you want to share with your readers?

Just hoping and praying that they’re alright in such an uncertain time. I’m working on a new song about hope to share very soon. Always remember every day is a gift that we’re given.

Special thanks to Ms. Amy Jack and the folks at Marbaloo Marketing for their help, time and assistance. Follow Amy on Instagram @amyjack.music on Twitter at @AmyJackMusic and on Facebook at AmyJackMusic

