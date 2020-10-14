Billboard Music Awards 2020 Live Stream free Reddit | Watch TV Show BBMAs Performers, Nominees & Winners Full List

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















How to watch the 2020 Billboard Music Awards (10/14/20): TV channel, time, live streaming info. What time do the 2020 Billboard Music Awards start? What TV channel are they on? On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, the most popular music artists and songs of the year will be honored at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for 27th Billboard Music Awards, which were delayed from April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Click Here to watch Billboard Music Awards 2020 Live Online

Unlike other awards, like the Grammys, the Billboard awards are presented to the most popular artists and their songs and albums based on sales, broadcast and streaming data, touring and other metrics. There are three categories that are an exception to this at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards: the Billboard chart achievement award, top social artist and top collaboration. Fans are allowed to vote in these categories, and voting took place this year on the TikTok social platform.

What time are the 2020 Billboard Music Awards?

The show starts at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

What TV channel are the Billboard Music Awards on?

The Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast on NBC. In the Syracuse area, on WSTM-TV, Channel 3.

Where can I live stream the Billboard Awards online?

You can watch the full awards show, live, on fuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV (free 7-day trial) or Sling (free 3-day trial). Local channel availability on these services varies with market. Check local listings. These apps are available on Amazon Fire, Apple and Android devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Xbox One, and more.

The show will also be available the next day on NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock.

Who is hosting the awards?

Kelly Clarkson is set to host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. It will be her 3rd year hosting in a row.

Who is performing?

The list of performers this year is packed with the hottest music artists, including host Kelly Clarkson. Take a look.

Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix and Sheila E

Alicia Keys

Bad Bunny

Brandy

BTS

Demi Lovato

Doja Cat

En Vogue

Garth Brooks

John Legend

Kane Brown, Swae Lee and Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Saint Jhn

Sia

Who is presenting?

Addison Rae

Garcelle Beauvais

Jane Lynch

Jay Ellis

Jharrel Jerome

Julia Michaels

Keisha Bottoms

Lilly Singh

Nicole Richie

Spencer X

Taraji P. Henson

tWitch

Who is nominated?

Syracuse-born rapper Post Malone has the most nominations at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, including coveted awards like Top Artist, Top Rap Album and Top Rap Song. Lil Nas X comes in second place with 13 nominations followed by Billie Eilish with 12.

Kanye West also received nine nominations this year for his “Jesus is King” album, which is nominated in categories including top Christian artist, top gospel artist, top Christian album, top gospel album and top Christian song. In the Top Gospel Song category, West is nominated for 4 of the five songs in contention.

Other significant nominees include Khalid (12), Lizzo (11), DaBaby (7), Chris Brown (6), Taylor Swift (6) and Billy Ray Cyrus, Drake and J Blavin, with five nominations each.

Check out the full list of nominees from E!

What is fuboTV?

FuboTV is an over-the-top internet live TV streaming service that offers more than 100 live streaming channels, like NFL Network, NBA TV, PAC 12 Networks and news, entertainment and local channels beyond that. It also offers DVR storage space, and is designed for people who want to cut the cord, but still don’t want to miss out on their favorite sporting events.

It also has its own fubo Sports Network, featuring original programming and select exclusive live sports events.

FuboTV is accessible on Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, Roku and Apple TV.

How much does fuboTV cost?

The service is available in several pricing structures. The cheapest option is $59.99 and includes 110 channels, 30 hours of DVR space and can be used on two screens at once. A family package adds 500 hours of DVR space and an extra screen for $64.99 per month.

The fubo Ultra package is $84.99 per month, and offers 176 channels, including Showtime channels, extra sports channels and extra news and entertainment channels.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

