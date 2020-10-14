Billboard Music Awards Live Coverage: Watch BBMAs 2020 reddit streams for free

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















2020 Billboard Music Awards will take place tonight Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. BBMAs 2020 show is going to start On Wednesday, October 14 at 8 PM ET.

Read on to find everything you need to know about the 2020 Billboard Music Awards host, nomination list, show time, live stream and performers info.

When start the Billboard Music Awards 2020 Live on air?

The annual awards show, pushed from the summer due to COVID-19, will take place on October 14 at 8 p.m. ET. The Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast on NBC channels early.

Who is hosting the awards?

Kelly Clarkson is set to host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. It will be her 3rd year hosting in a row.

2020 the Billboard Music Awards 2020 Nominations:



Post Malone leads the nominees with 16 different nods in 15 different categories. Lil Nas X follows suit with 13 nominations, right ahead of Billy Eilish and Khalid both with 12 awards up for grabs. For the coveted title of Top Artist, the nominees are Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Khalid and Post Malone. Lizzo, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Roddy Ricch are the group up for Top New Artist as well.

This year, Post Malone leads the Billboard Music Awards nomination list with 16 jaw-dropping nods. Lil Nas X stands as the second most nominated artist at BBMA this year with 13 nominations. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish shares the third spot with Khalid. The "Lovely" duo has bagged 12 nods respectively.

Performers list of BBMAs 2020:

The list of performers this year is packed with the hottest music artists, including host Kelly Clarkson. Take a look.

Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix and Sheila E

Alicia Keys

Bad Bunny

Brandy

BTS

Demi Lovato

Doja Cat

En Vogue

Garth Brooks

John Legend

Kane Brown, Swae Lee and Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Saint Jhn

Sia

Best and alternative ways to watch Billboard Music Awards Live

NBC is the place to be to watch the entertainment and presentations unfold live. As well as the cable option, it can also be accessed online via the usual streaming platforms including YouTube TV, AT&T and Sling. Nearer the time, we’ll provide you with our very own live feed right here.

Can i watch Billboard Music Awards live streams reddit?

It might be not possible to watch the BBMAs awards in reddit streams, for your kind information after banned the many subreddit its became hard their terms.

It might be not possible to watch the BBMAs awards in reddit streams, for your kind information after banned the many subreddit its became hard their terms.

With Kelly Clarkson serving for her second consecutive year as host (as well as a performer), the awards show will see numerous stars taking the stage to perform, from Alicia Keys and Bad Bunny to BTS and Demi Lovato.

First, Clarkson will open the show with a performance of Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” alongside Pentatonix and Sheila E

