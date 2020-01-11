Bodrum Private Boat Tour with Lunch

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Tour Itinerary

Get away from the crowds and feel the incredible serenity of the Aegean Sea with a memorable private boat trip. Relax on a private boat, swim into exclusive and secluded bays and upgrade your vacations with an extra touch of privacy. This private boat trip around Bodrum is ideal for those who seek an exclusive excursion or for those who want to celebrate a special moment while on holidays.

Meeting point

The private boat trip around Bodrum starts during the morning. Participants need to arrive at the main office, at Halikarnas port, in order to reach the boat and receive the last details of this trip.

The boat

In order to enjoy the most of this excursion, you will be travelling with a spacious and comfortable boat. It has a large indoor space with a cabin, toilet and a shower. In addition, the front deck has cushions ideal for sunbathing. The boat has a bar where you can enjoy refreshing soft drinks and alcoholic beverages at an extra cost.

Swimming stops

As this is a private boat trip, you will be able to stop wherever you like in order to swim or enjoy the setting. The boat will start sailing around Bodrum peninsula, where there are multiple beautiful and secluded bays waiting to be discovered. In case you wish to just relax, you can let the captain choose the swimming stops.

Snorkelling

During these swimming stops you will be able to enjoy swimming into the turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea and set your mind free. Moreover, you can snorkel and observe the variety of fishes that the sea hosts.

Relax on the boat

The private boat trip is the ideal getaway as it allows you to relax in an exclusive and quit setting. Take the opportunity to sunbathe while listening to the sound of the waves. Do not miss the chance to snap some nice photos of the coastline.

Lunch

In between the swimming stops, the professional staff of the boat will prepare and serve a delicious lunch for you. The meal includes typical Turkish starters, salad, pasta and a main course. In addition, tea or coffee will also be available for the participants.

Return

In general, this experience lasts for approximately 6 hours. By the end of this time, the boat will return back to the port. Upon arrival at the port, during the afternoon, you will be full of great memories from this exclusive and private experience.

Schedule: every day during the morning

Pricing: €400 per group (up to 4 people)

Includes: private boat trip, lunch, afternoon coffee or tea

Excludes: drinks, other personal expenses

