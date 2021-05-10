Excerpted from Keto BBQ by Faith Gorsky and Lara Clevenger, MSH, RDN, CPT. Copyright © 2021 by Simon & Schuster, Inc. Photography © James Stefiuk. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

With summer right around the corner, and many of us ready to get out of homes and back into society again, thoughts of cooking on the grill, watching a baseball game while cracking open a cold one—while practicing proper social distancing, of course!

As we are not adjusting to the new “normal” that is COVID, and how food is now going to be prepared, eaten and consumed, many foodies are now looking for alternative ways and lifestyles of what to eat. One such trend that is becoming quite popular is keto.

Keto, which short for the uber-popular ketogenic diet, is a very low carb, high fat diet that shares many similarities with the Atkins and low carb diets. It involves drastically reducing carbohydrate intake and replacing it with fat. This reduction in carbs puts your body into a metabolic state called ketosis, per www.healthline.com

Due to its many benefits and successes against diabetes, cancer, epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s disease, “going keto” isn’t just the newest dieting trend being marketed across TikTok and Instagram, but a proven method for getting in shape and losing weight.

With many of us now becoming more conscious about our health, and wanting to eat some yummy foods, this is where Faith Gorsky and Lara Clevenger’s “Keto BBQ” cookbook comes in.

170 pages of truly delightful and keto-friendly tips and recipes covering 14 chapters starting from dry rubs, brines and marinades to barbecue pork, beef and deserts, “Keto BBQ” enables you to stick to your keto diet and lifestyle while still smashing backyard summer classics such as shredded barbecue beef, BLT burgers to Coney Island hot dogs.

Below are some examples of the many recipes to be found in “Keto BBQ”

GRILLED TERIYAKI SALMON PACKETS

This easy recipe was inspired by a trip to a Japanese hibachi restaurant. To complete the experience, serve this dish along with some cauliflower rice.

Serves 4

(6-ounce) salmon fillets

1 medium zucchini, trimmed and sliced

2 cups broccoli florets

1 small yellow onion, peeled and sliced

4 teaspoons avocado oil

3⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1⁄2 cup Hawaiian Barbecue Sauce, warmed

1 Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Cut four (12″ × 18″) rectangles out of heavy-duty foil.

2 Place 1 salmon fillet in the center of each foil rectangle and evenly top with zucchini, broccoli, onion, oil, salt, and pepper.

3 Fold foil over salmon and vegetables to seal each packet.

4 Grill foil packets 5–6 minutes on each side. The fish will be opaque and flake easily with a fork when it’s done.

5 Let packets rest 5 minutes before carefully opening them.

6 Serve each packet with 2 tablespoons Hawaiian Barbecue Sauce.

Per Serving

Calories: 323 | Fat: 14g | Protein: 36g | Sodium: 843mg | Fiber: 1g | Carbohydrates: 20g | Net Carbs: 7g | Sugar: 16g

CAULIFLOWER “POTATO” SALAD

You won’t believe how close our mock potato salad is to the real deal! You won’t even miss the potato. Don’t skip the dill pickles; they really make this side dish something special.

Serves 6

3 cups cauliflower florets

6 tablespoons full-fat mayonnaise

2 tablespoons finely minced dill pickles

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground sweet paprika

1⁄8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1⁄4 cup minced red onion

2 large eggs, hard-boiled and chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

1 In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, add cauliflower and enough water to cover by 2″–3″. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer about 5 minutes until fork-tender. Drain and cool completely.

2 In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, pickles, mustard, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, paprika, pepper, and onion. Add cauliflower, eggs, and dill, and stir to combine.

3 Cover and refrigerate 1 hour or up to 5 days before serving.

Per Serving

Calories: 139 | Fat: 12g | Protein: 4g | Sodium: 351mg | Fiber: 1g | Carbohydrates: 4g | Net Carbs: 3g | Sugar: 2g

Why Does This Need to Be Chilled for an Hour?

The flavor of this salad is even better after the flavors have had the chance to blend a bit. This dish is perfect for meal prep or to make ahead and bring to an outdoor barbecue!

HAWAIIAN BARBECUE SAUCE

The closest thing this barbecue sauce with ginger, tamari sauce, and pineapple compares to is a Hawaiian-style teriyaki. You won’t believe this sweet sauce is keto—but it is! It’s delicious with just about any meat, or use it as a dipping sauce for roasted cauliflower.

Yields 1 cup

1⁄2 cup granulated (or crystallized) allulose sweetener

1⁄2 cup water

1⁄4 cup apple cider vinegar

1⁄3 cup chopped fresh pineapple

2 tablespoons tamari sauce

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 medium clove garlic, peeled and minced

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1⁄4 teaspoon molasses

1⁄8 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 In a medium saucepan over medium heat, add allulose and water. Bring to a full boil.

2 Whisk in all remaining ingredients and return to a full boil.

3 Boil 3–5 minutes, whisking frequently, until sauce reaches the desired thickness.

4 Remove from heat and cool slightly. Using an immersion or standing blender, puree until smooth.

5 Serve immediately or store covered in a glass container in the refrigerator up to 1 month.

Per Serving (Serving size: 2 tablespoons)

Calories: 17 | Fat: 0g | Protein: 1g | Sodium: 319mg | Fiber: 0g | Carbohydrates: 15g | Net Carbs: 3g | Sugar: 14g

But Pineapple Isn’t Keto

When you’re following a ketogenic diet and lifestyle, it’s important to remember that no foods are necessarily “off-limits.” Instead, the amount of carbs correlates with the amount of food you eat, which is why portion control is important. This recipe uses 1⁄3 cup pineapple, which is divided among eight servings, and adds less than 1g net carbohydrates to each serving.

So, if you’re in the mood to add a little “keto’ to your diet, have some yummy BBQ grub, while still keeping with the keto lifestyle and staying healthy, “Keto BBQ” is the perfect cooking companion for you, as we head into the warmer months!

Special thanks to Sarah Armour over at Simon & Schuster for her time and assistance. Excerpted from Keto BBQ by Faith Gorsky and Lara Clevenger, MSH, RDN, CPT. Copyright © 2021 by Simon & Schuster, Inc. Photography © James Stefiuk. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

