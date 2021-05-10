The Miami Dolphins partake at the Ramadan Food Relief on April 27, 2021 at the Islamic Center of Greater Miami. (Jose A. Pineiro/Miami Dolphins)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – On Tuesday, April 27, the Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ presented by Baptist Health collaborated with the Islamic Center of Greater Miami to distribute 600 meals to Islamic community members.

The food distribution took place in recognition of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month (April 12th– May 12th), dedicated to fasting, prayer, reflection and community. Through the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program, the organization partnered with Muslim-owned restaurants Al Salam and Mehfil Restaurant to continue their efforts to support minority-owned businesses across South Florida.

To further recognize the holy month, the Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ presented by Baptist Health provided community partners with gift boxes containing a dozen assorted halal desserts and insert cards featuring information about Ramadan. These efforts align with the Miami Dolphins’ commitment to continuously recognize the intersections that make up the diverse South Florida community and promote unity across groups of individuals from different races, genders, sexual orientations, identities, abilities and faiths.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

