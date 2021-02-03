Broadway Records announced today the release of Kyle Taylor Parker’s new solo album “Broadway Soul, Vol 2.” The album will be available everywhere digital music is sold on February 12th, with a physical CD to follow on February 26th. Pre-orders are now available at all major retailers (with iTunes offering an instant download of “What I Did for Love” with each pre-order of the album) and BroadwayRecords.com.



Following up his highly successful debut album “Broadway Soul, Vol. 1” (hailed by Talkin’ Broadway as “a formidable and fascinating dissection and resurrection”), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) returns with a new collection of Broadway classics reimagined, all filtered through the sound of a queer artist of color. The eclectic new 12-track concept album was created as a full musical, divided into two acts, and tells a sentimental, hopeful story evocative of the times. The album features Jackie Cox (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Blaine Alden Krauss (Hamilton), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots) and an array of songs from musicals as diverse asHedwig and the Angry Inch, South Pacific, A Chorus Line, The Wiz, Follies, The Music Man and more.“Broadway Soul, Vol. 2” represents KTP’s creative response during a time when performing on Broadway isn’t possible.

“Broadway Soul, Vol 2.” Track Listing

1. New Music

2. What Would I Do If I Could Feel?

3. Love for Sale (featuring Jackie Cox & Blaine Alden Krauss)

4. Some Enchanted Evening / All I Do Is Dream of You

5. You Could Drive a Person Crazy (featuring Natalie Joy Johnson)

6. Sugar Daddy (featuring Jackie Cox)

7. What About Love (featuring Blaine Alden Krauss)

8. Till There Was You

9. Buddy’s Blues

10. Falling in Love with Love / Mr. Pitiful

11. The Glory of Love (featuring Shoshana Bean)

12. What I Did for Love

“Broadway Soul, Vol. 2” is produced, arranged and orchestrated by Sonny Paladino, and co-produced

by Rich Mercurio.

Originally cast as an Angel in the Broadway production of Kinky Boots, Kyle Taylor Parker went on to

headline the First National Tour of Kinky Boots as Lola and later became the first actor to replace Tony

Award-winner Billy Porter in the role on Broadway. Over the last decade, Kyle has been seen on

Broadway, television, and on some of the most celebrated stages in the country including the Apollo and

Radio City Music Hall. Kyle moved on from Kinky Boots to be featured in the original Broadway cast of

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Smokey Joe’s Café revival Off Broadway, and NBC’s Jesus Christ

Superstar Live! All of this while carving out a unique place for himself in the music scene by marrying his

love of musical theatre and Soul/R&B. In 2017, Kyle started a series of YouTube videos called “The Soul

Sessions” with collaborator Joshua Stephen Kartes. The pair would take popular songs from the

Broadway canon and outfit them as bona fide soul standards. This video series quickly became a live

concert series and showcases of Kyle’s unique powerhouse vocals; described by All About Jazz as “a

clarion crisp voice… that lives on freedom rather than any fuel.” Connect with Kyle at @ktpway on all

social platforms.

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is the Grammy® winning record label dedicated to preserving

musical theatre and theatre vocalists. Recent releases include If The Fates Allow: The Hadestown

Holiday Album, Lea Salonga Live In Concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Legacy: Two Song

Cycles by Ahrens and Flaherty, Georgia On My Mind with an all-star Broadway cast, the soundstage

recording of Estella Scrooge, the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the

Tony Award® winning and Grammy® nominated revival of Once On This Island, the Grammy®

nominated Matilda The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival) and My Fair Lady (2018 revival),

Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC’s television events, “The Wiz Live!”

and “Peter Pan Live!”. The label’s critically acclaimed “Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below” series features top

Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra

Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and

many others. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with

creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, “What the World

Needs Now is Love,” which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. Broadway Records philanthropic

endeavors also include the From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy

Award for Sound) and Parkland. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

