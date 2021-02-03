Pureauty Naturals is helping people awaken their natural beauty and be comfortable in their own skin, while staying away from excessive make-up and/or plastic surgery. This unisex brand is one of the newest members of the Independent Beauty Association (IBA) and has launched a Biotin Hair Serum, with 8,000+ reviews on Amazon, assiting in achieving fuller and thicker looking hair. The Pureauty Naturals Biotin Hair Growth Serum uses a blend of biotin, pisum sativum pea sprout extract and pro-vitamin B5 to strengthen hair. If the primary concern is hair that’s weak or thinning — which is perhaps contributing to the appearance of sparse hair — this will help nourish it back to life. Because of its nutrients, it can also help improve texture and smoothness. This serum is free from any alcohol, parabens and sulfates!

For many, losing hair can be a difficult experience that’s both frustrating and expensive. While it may be easy to break the bank in finding a solution, some Amazon shoppers have confided in a serum that costs only $19.99. With a lineup of hair/skin products that are both affordable and effective, Pureauty is tackling insecurities that cause mental stress and fatigue.

www.pureautynaturals.com

Amazon

Walmart

https://www.facebook.com/pureautynaturals

https://www.instagram.com/pureauty_naturals/

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1BH0MbN2hyQPTY5zKcGRhBM6J-AfnTqmh

More about Pureauty

We believe that confidence comes from being comfortable in your own skin. We have a line of hair/skin care products that empower you to embrace your natural, makeup-free look to feel your best. All products are made in the USA and never tested on animals. Our motto is: Be Confident. Be Beautiful. Be YOU! Learn more about the Pureauty Way here: https://pureautynaturals.com/pages/about-pureauty-naturals

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

