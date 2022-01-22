Ever find yourself searching “moving companies Los Angeles,” but still not being sure who to choose? We’ve searched it before too and the list of names that comes up seems endless. How do you narrow the list down to determine which moving company will work best for you? Well, start by reading this quick article!

Start With Referrals

The best thing you can do to narrow down your search is to ask friends and family for referrals. Chances are they have worked with a moving company in the area and have had either a good or bad experience. Even the bad experiences are helpful because they let you see who not to choose. You can also use Facebook groups and Yelp to search for referrals and reviews.





Get At Least 3 Estimates

Getting one estimate gives you nothing to compare it to. You should always get at least three estimates before making a decision. These estimates should be in person at the moving sight so that the person can see the whole situation (i.e. heavy stuff, narrow hallways, long walks, etc.) before giving you a price. This prevents them from hitting you with extra fees later on for unknown factors.

Look For Red Flags

Don’t work with a mover if they: Have a rented moving van Ask for cash deposits before you move Arrive late to the meeting Are not licensed and insured Working with businesses that exhibit these red flags could result in loss of money and damage to personal property.

Look For Professional Accreditations

A moving company that you can trust will have an American Moving and Storage Association’s ProMover logo. That is not to say that those who don’t can’t be trusted, but they are guaranteed to be trustworthy if they do. If they sport the logo but you are not sure if they are legit, you can always search the moving association’s website to make sure that the business is accredited by them.

Know The Movers Address

You should be able to visit the businesses office. If they do not have an address or the address is a residential building, they are probably not as big or as trustworthy as they are portraying themselves to be.

