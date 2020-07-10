Businesswoman Maria Vittoria Cusumano’s Journey from Starting a Fashion Blog to Establishing MVC Magazine

Fashion is most inspiring when it is self-defined and effortless. And it is even more enchanting when it comes straight off the lanes of Paris – the city of design and fashion. While everyone has their own sense of style, access to authentic fashion information is rare. Today, people are increasingly looking towards sustainable fashion combined with an elegant edge. To make this simpler, award-winning fashion influencer, entrepreneur, and founder of the chic fashion magazine – MVC, Maria Vittoria Cusumano, let us into her world of thoughtful fashion, design and elite lifestyle.

Designing life, with a touch of glamour

German-born and often traveling between New York and Italy, Maria Vittoria Cusumano stands by the saying that, “Style is the armor to survive the reality of everyday life.” Although she studied law, Cusumano was always more inclined towards the vibrancy of fashion. She is inspired by lively hues and a simple style quotient and believes that life must be designed and cherished, just like a piece of art is.

Before she established the MVC magazine, Cusumano carried out blogging on unique products, skincare tips, and collaborated with exquisite brands. Her blog, ‘Thescentofwoman,’ became her canvas to pen down her fashion insights. However, soon she found herself wanting to expand her fashion writing further.

Launching MVC

Over the years, Cusumano’s work has been appreciated across the Italian and New York fashion industry. She has visited the Milan fashion Week, worked with renowned designers like Roberto Cavalli, Emilio Pucci, Estée Lauder, and collaborated with celebrated brands like Nespresso, American Express, MasterCard, and BMW. She has walked the red carpet for the Roman Film Festival as part of ‘The Irishman’ movie premiere and has also endorsed several Roman boutique designer stores.

With the help of her enthusiastic team, Cusumano launched her fashion portal, the MVC Magazine, in 2018. The digital publication was designed to include the top lifestyle, fashion, street-style, and beauty news from around the world. It also highlights elegant restaurant openings and panoramic properties in New York, Milan, and Rome. A collection of the latest global trends presented in a way that everyone can relate to, it is indeed a sight for sore eyes.

Cusumano ensures that only the best content makes its way to her digital publication by frequenting fashion shows worldwide and regularly interacting with prominent designers. In a short span, MVC has successfully assimilated rich cultures and lifestyle trends from around the world.

Fashion is indeed an opinion and reflects one’s inner persona

In addition to being the founder of the MVC magazine, Cusumano has a dedicated following on her social media, which looks up to her not only for unconventional fashion advice but also admires her unique individuality and spirit. “To accomplish great things, you must not only act but also dream; not only design but also believe. Doing what you love, you can never lose, but only find yourself.”

A woman of substance

As one of four sisters, Cusumano is very close to her family, enjoys traveling and spending quality time with them. Being in an almost all-girls family has only built her spirit for woman empowerment and has led her to contribute to several causes for women’s health and safety. “The strongest action for a woman is to love herself, be herself, and shine amongst those who never believed she could. Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.”

Far from being just a delicate fashion darling, Cusumano has always been vocal about her concerns for the community. She has been a frontrunner to contribute towards the well-being of those around her, be it supporting exploited nurses, raising cancer awareness, rallying for the real heroes of the city – firemen, or supporting fundraisers for the Covid-19 emergency. Cusumano leverages her social media following to endorse appreciation for these activities. Through her dedicated efforts, she is also motivating fellow celebrity influencers to do their bit.

Having won many prestigious awards, including the Career and Fashion Professions Award during the Rome Fashion Week, she has also been the guest of the 14th edition of the Rome Film Fest 2019. In November 2019, she was appointed Ambassador of Komen Italia, to promote their projects through her social media channels.

