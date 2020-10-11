Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons Live Stream NFL Week 5 Reddit Free

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons live stream, how to watch, NFL football predictions, odds, tv channel, start time. The Atlanta Falcons will host the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday as the Falcons are looking for their first win of the season.

The Falcons are off to an 0-4 start this season and are desperately in need of a win today, with Dan Quinn’s job on the line, and the opportunity to make the playoffs is slim to none. Meanwhile, the Panthers have won their last two games and will look to make it three in a row with Teddy Bridgewater at the helm.

Can Matt Ryan and the Falcons pick up their first win at home today? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the action live!

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, October 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: Atlanta will most likely get their first win of the season today against the Panthers at home but I think I’ll take the under today to be safe in this game.

Who’s Playing

Carolina @ Atlanta

Current Records: Carolina 2-2; Atlanta 0-4

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons are 7-1 against the Carolina Panthers since October of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Atlanta and Carolina will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons won both of their matches against the Panthers last season (29-3 and 40-20) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Atlanta came up short against the Green Bay Packers last week, falling 30-16. Atlanta’s loss came about despite a quality game from RB Todd Gurley, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Carolina beat the Arizona Cardinals 31-21 last week. Carolina QB Teddy Bridgewater was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 276 yards on 37 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 32 yards.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Atlanta going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The Falcons are now 0-4 while the Panthers sit at 2-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Atlanta is stumbling into the game with the most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 18 on the season. Carolina has experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, with seven on the season. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Odds

The Falcons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won eight out of their last ten games against Carolina.

Dec 08, 2019 – Atlanta 40 vs. Carolina 20

Nov 17, 2019 – Atlanta 29 vs. Carolina 3

Dec 23, 2018 – Atlanta 24 vs. Carolina 10

Sep 16, 2018 – Atlanta 31 vs. Carolina 24

Dec 31, 2017 – Atlanta 22 vs. Carolina 10

Nov 05, 2017 – Carolina 20 vs. Atlanta 17

Dec 24, 2016 – Atlanta 33 vs. Carolina 16

Oct 02, 2016 – Atlanta 48 vs. Carolina 33

Dec 27, 2015 – Atlanta 20 vs. Carolina 13

Dec 13, 2015 – Carolina 38 vs. Atlanta 0

