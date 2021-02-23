Causes and Treatment for Shoulder Pain

Shoulder pain comes in different forms and it can be very difficult to move around if there is something wrong with your shoulder. Your shoulder is made up of a ball and socket joint that includes three different parts: a humerus, a clavicle also known as a collarbone, and the scapula which is commonly known as a shoulder blade. It is cushioned by different layers of cartilage and it is the most mobile joint found in your body that controls the movement of your arms. When it is injured through either doing manual labor or excessive sport then it can be almost impossible to move your arms above your head because the tendons that are found in the rotator cuff may be swollen and tender. Most people who experience problems with shoulder pain are generally older than the age of 60 with exceptions that involve personal injury amongst younger people. To assess the extent of your shoulder injury, tests are conducted according to your injury for instance if you have frozen shoulder pain, a frozen shoulder test that includes X-Ray images can be conducted. If you want to find out about the causes and treatments of shoulder pain, then keep on reading this article.

Causes

Some several factors and conditions can result in you experiencing shoulder pain. They can be summarized as follows.

The most common cause of shoulder pain is rotator cuff tendinitis which causes your tendons to become inflamed. It usually affects athletes because it happens gradually over time depending on a person’s movements.

Another common type of shoulder pain cause is injury located in another part of your body. For instance, if your neck or biceps are injured you will experience something known as referral pain around your shoulder.

Shoulder pain could also be a symptom of a heart attack, arthritis, or a pinched nerve in between the neck and shoulder area.

Treatment Options

If you experience pain that persists for a long time that is accompanied by tenderness around your joint, you should seek medical attention as soon as possible. Treatment options vary according to the severity of the pain and it can include but isn’t limited to the following.

Your doctor may prescribe medication that is a strong anti-inflammatory that can help to decrease the swelling and the pain.

Sometimes you may be required to have physical and/or occupational therapy.

You may have to use a sling or shoulder immobilizer.

In serious cases, surgery may be required.

Doing regular and simple exercises that can help with stretching and strengthening your muscles especially your rotator cuff tendons. If you are someone who is an athlete then you can place ice on your shoulder after exercising to help prevent potential future injuries. If you have had shoulder surgery before you need to take caution and follow your aftercare instructions very carefully. While some other minor shoulder problems can be treated at home, it is always a good idea to get your painful shoulder checked out before the problem escalates.

