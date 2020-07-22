Celebrated pianist Vladimir Tiagunov on winning the Grand Prix in the 11th LISMA International Music Competition

The LSIMA International Music Competition is known for its phenomenal power to turn lesser-recognized artists into stars of global standing. Aside from the actual award, these recipients are felicitated for their immense talent and dedication. LISMA is a prestigious competition where the subtlest of nuances are taken into consideration. Celebrated Russian pianist Vladimir Tiagunov, who won the Grand Prix in the 11th LISMA International Music Competition, has been revered for his immense talent, dedication, and passion.

Speaking on his victory, Tiagunov said, “Winning this competition was truly beyond my expectations. I’m grateful that my hard work and passion for my craft was recognized. Vladimir believes he grew closer to music when he realized that music is a language that doesn’t need words to convey emotion. Vladimir recalls the happiness and pride he felt when he won the award. It was a turning point in his career. Rather than resting on his laurels, he continued to strive for perfection.

Vladimir started to play piano at the age of six. As a result, he was accepted at the Children’s Music School in Nizhny. Since then, Tiagunov’s accomplishments have only multiplied, with awards spanning from the International Music Competition – 21st Century Art, Forte International Competition – Carnegie Hall, to Grand Prix in the LISMA International Music Competition. Having started solo recitals at the age of nine, he continues to perform at leading concert halls across the globe, including Germany, Spain, Ukraine, Poland, and Russia.

Tiagunov believes, participating in these competitions and performing all across the world in front of different music enthusiasts have only made him more confident and mindful of his craft. Though Vladimir is a celebrated concert performer, teacher, and successful pianist, he strives to continue honing his craft. Having risen to the top in a short time, he feels that with rewards and recognition comes the responsibility to meet and exceed expectations. Apart from advancing his career as a solo pianist, he is also focused on teaching piano to aspirants. Many of his students are Laureates of International Piano Competitions.

Tiagunov’s work in the music fraternity is unparalleled. He leaves no stone unturned to showcase his talent, mastery of the piano, and unique compositions. Despite receiving several awards and accolades, he continues to raise the bar even higher.

