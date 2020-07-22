Top 5 Vape E Juice Brands in UAE

There is a vast variety of e liquid brands available in the middle east and UAE. And each of these brands have multiple flavors. Such massive variety can indeed leave a vaper confused. This is the reason why our team has analysed e juice brands based on flavour quality, vapour density, price, and global popularity, and have arrived at the list of top 5 e liquid brands in UAE including in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Sharjah, Baniyas, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Dhaid, Al Ain, and Umm al-Quwain. These brands offer both freebase e liquids for direct-to-lung vaping and nicotine salt e liquids for mouth-to-lung vaping.

VGod – This brand is made in California, USA, which is an area known for quality and delicious e liquids. Although VGod is popular in USA and other markets such as Canada, Europe, Asia, it is even more popular in the middle east region. Part of the reason could also be because of an early mover advantage. The liquids are mouth-watering and one of their latest launch in the Bak Lava flavour. Ripe Vapes – An American e juice brand that positions itself as a premium one, Ripe Vapes is marginally more expensive than the average market price, however the quality and taste of its flavors are indeed worthy of appreciation. Apparently their liquids are steeped for three months in French oak barrels to deliver full e juice taste! Flavors like Clove, Summer Vibes and VCT Strawberry Nic Salt are well known. Cuttwood – This California based American brand of e liquids was founded in the year 2014, and has gained immense popularity. Their top sellers Unicorn Milk and Boss Reserve were the leading e juice skus in the market in the recent past. While the brand’s growth momentum globally has reduced pace comparatively, probably because of increasing competition, they remain popular in the middle east. Naked 100– Founded in South California in USA in 2016, Cosmic Fog offers a neat and creative appearance. Some of their top sellers are Maui Sun and Green Blast in the original freebase range, and Really Berry Nic Salt and American Patriots Nic Salt in their latest nicotine salt range. This is a promising brand, but we feel it is somewhat under rated in UAE. It actually is a superb brand! Nasty Juice– This is a Malaysian brand that thrives on the basis of their unique packaging and flavour names. Their distribution and reach globally and in UAE is commendable, because of which this brand is one of the top considerations when it comes to picking an e juice. Their gold, bronze and silver tobacco blends, Cushman Mango range, and Slow Blow Salt are popular among adult vapers.

The above list of top 5 vape juice brands is on the basis of our team’s selection based on given criteria, however what you may find best may not be in this list as taste is often subjective. We purchased these e juice products on Vape Stop UAE, which is a platform we recommend because their packaging, delivery and customer service is par excellence. Some of the other e juice brands you can try are Charlie’s Chalk Dust, Cosmic Fog, Tickets Brew, Ruthless, Doozy, BLVK Unicorn and Dinner Lady. Enjoy, and hope you like our list!

