Elkon concrete mixer has enabled us to carry out quality works by helping you to create solid concrete floors that will last for many years.

We have achieved significant savings by increasing our performance at the maximum level.





As a company that is aware that one of the important points for the efficiency of concrete is the quality of the mortar and the other is the pouring process, we make your choices in favor of Elkon.

Elkon products have brought us to this quality, and we have become a company that is known in our sector and has a high demand.

Elkon, a worldwide brand, is the first company in our country to manufacture and sell centrales a beton.

It provides continuous satisfaction to its customers by always renewing the services it has provided.

Thanks to its structure that keeps up with the changing technology, it is one of the companies that has managed to keep brand awareness in the foreground.

Helping us choose the product we need, Elkon played a major role in increasing our productivity. Elkon centrales a beton motor systems that we use are the latest technology.

We provide concrete pouring especially in large areas and at great depths. The casting process is very practical.

The usage trainings of the devices are given by Elkon. In wide and deep areas, Elkon machines complete the concrete pouring work smoothly and evenly.

If you want to pour concrete in smaller areas, there are different models of solutions. Considering the cost savings it provides, it offers very reasonable prices. We are very pleased that we have benefited from the solutions of Elkon company for a long time and received quality services without any problems.

If you want to examine Elkon devices and concrete mixer options in detail and look at other products, you should visit the website.

